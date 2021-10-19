Jojo Todynho talks about breaking up and admits cheating in Paris: ‘I was the one who faltered’

Jojo Todynho revealed the real reason for the end of the two-month breakup with the carioca Márcio Felipe. The singer of the hit “What shot was that?” opened an Instagram question box and answered about the end of the romance when asked if she had been betrayed. She was surprised to say that there was, yes, betrayal, but on her part and told that she was with someone else during the trip she made to Paris last week.

“I was the one who hesitated… It’s people, Paris has yielded a lot of history. Life goes on, what to do? That’s it,” he replied, admitting the betrayal.

Last week, Jojo used social media to say she wasn’t dating anymore.

“I’m not hooking up with him anymore. I don’t know if he’s going to want to be my friend, but that’s okay. He’s a nice, cool person. But, guys, there was no way,” she said jokingly:

“The INSS didn’t pay my pension right, so the bitch is on again. I retired. I was retired bitch, I’m not anymore. The mother is more than on. And that’s it.”

first breakup

Jojo had reconciled with Marcio during a trip to Paraty a week after the romance became public. This after having broken up for the first time. The trip took place after she discovered the story of his betrayal with a manicurist. Jojo was irritated at the time. The boy tried to reverse the situation and prove that the girl was not telling the truth. He even posted a video (and then deleted it) saying he had nothing to do with her. The girl, however, showed images of him in her bed.

