Joo Victor embezzles Corinthians in the match against Internacional

Defender João Victor took his third yellow card on Monday night, at the Morumbi stadium, against São Paulo, and will have to comply with an automatic suspension in the match against Internacional. The duel against the gauchos is scheduled for Sunday, the 24th, at 4 pm (GMT), in Beira-Rio.

The player, who was one of the four hanging on the team, was warned by referee Leandro Vuaden in the final stretch of the first half. He pushed Liziero, from São Paulo, who had slapped Du in the face, and ended up being punished for the move by Corinthians.

In high at the club, João participated in the São Paulo goal, when he and Gil failed to stop Calleri’s run behind the defense and saw the Argentine swerve to the goal of Cassio.

Without João, who has been one of the Corinthians team’s most regular appearances at the Brazilian Nationals, Sylvinho will most likely opt for Raul Gustavo’s squad alongside Gil, taking the most experienced to the right side.

Parked in the 40 points earned, the Parque São Jorge club is now trying to score against a direct opponent in the competition. If they are defeated in Porto Alegre, Timão will leave the field out of the G6.

See more at: Joo Victor, Corinthians x So Paulo, Majestoso and Campeonato Brasileiro.