José becomes governor of Egypt and makes the public cry with a comeback · TV News

This Monday (18) chapter of Genesis began the great turn over Joseph (Juliano Laham). After being falsely accused of attempted rape, imprisoned and humiliated, the Hebrew helped Pharaoh Sheshi (Fernando Pavão) and was rewarded with the office of governor of all of Egypt. The scene thrilled the audience of Record’s biblical novel.

The son of Israel (Petronio Gontijo) interpreted two dreams of the king. He reported that the almighty’s visions were a sign that the country was about to face seven years of severe famine and drought. The young man also recommended that the monarch find a wise person to take care of Egypt during this period.

Then Pharaoh announced that Joseph would be chosen for the difficult task. “All my people will submit to his orders. I declare that, from now on, Joseph is the governor of all the land of Egypt,” Sheshi said.

The scene thrilled viewers of the plot by Camilo Pellegrini, Stephanie Ribeiro and Raphaela Castro. “Crying with the novel Genesis and Joseph governor of Egypt. Jeez, how strong,” wrote Daniele Cordeiro. “Oh, crying with José being exalted,” said another netizen named Giogio.

The chapter also showed the moment when Nepheriades (Dandara Albuquerque) was unmasked in front of everyone in the palace and exposed as an adulteress, proving Joseph’s innocence.

Aiiii, crying with Joseph being exalted, my God 🥺🥰 #JoseGovernor — Giogio 🦋 (@giovanunu) October 19, 2021

crying with the soap opera #Genesis and name of #JoseGovernor from Egypt. Jeez how strong Daddy — Daniele Cordeiro (@Danielecord) October 19, 2021

“Would we find another man like him in whom he has the spirit of God?” I’M ALL CRUSHED, I swear #JoseGovernorpic.twitter.com/BR4KBfQt5J — fadarecord (@fadarecord_) October 19, 2021

Wow, what a beautiful scene, as God is wonderful, I cried a lot 😥😥😥#JoseGovernor — Bianca Gonçalves (@Biagoncalves28) October 19, 2021

God’s plans are extraordinary, infinitely greater than we ask or think. ✨🙌#JoseGovernor — Ana Vitória (@AnaVitoria199) October 19, 2021

José all moved and Adurrá foaming with rage this moment is mine #JoseGovernorpic.twitter.com/8ZuvF6DEbj — line 🏒▪📺 c. minds (@pfvraline) October 19, 2021

I’m not crying seeing genesis, right 😩😢♥️ #josegovernor — ℭ𝔬𝔲𝔱𝔦𝔫𝔥𝔬 𝔞 𝔖𝔞𝔤𝔦𝔱𝔞𝔯𝔦𝔞𝔫𝔞 ♐😌 (@IngridCoutinho) October 19, 2021

crying with #joseGovernor I can see a thousand times but I always cry — Eidi Pinheiro (@eidoka) October 19, 2021

good has won, my people ✨ #JOSE GOVERNOR — a girl there 🦋 #forabolsonaro ~sabi ✨ (@stressed fairy) October 19, 2021

Envy is tremendous, isn’t it Adurrá? Who has the Spirit of God bothers. #JoseGovernor — duda | michael hosea’s wife (he doesn’t know) (@DudaHosea) October 19, 2021

He who has been humbled will be exalted in honor. 🤩 #JoseGovernor — Medellín🐍⃝⃒⃤ (@melfontins) October 19, 2021

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José do Império. In addition to the spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

