José Loreto is attacked on social media after painting his nails | celebrities



José Loreto – Reproduction

José Loretoreproduction

Published 10/18/2021 6:33 PM

Rio – At 37 years old and Bella’s father, the result of his relationship with Débora Nascimento, José Loreto had his choices questioned after a post on social networks where he appears with his nails painted black. In the post’s comments, thousands of comments – many of them offensive – were emerging.

“I’m from the time I watched Rambo’s movie…”, mocked a follower. “I’ve been a fan for a long time, but it’s been hard, now I’m a fan of the guy and he shows me shit like that, ugly train”, questioned another netizen.

But there were also those who defended Loreto. The actor’s fans, by the way, came out in defense of his freedom of choice. “How I love to see your freedom of expression so transparent and pure … you are an example of being,” said a follower in the publication’s comments.

Four days ago, by the way, Zé had already announced that he started using nail polish and explained the motivation in a post. “Before my daughter was born, I wrote a song for her that starts like this: “It’s not Cinderella, it’s super Bella”… My baby is 3 and a half and LOVES princesses! I don’t paint my nails to enter the enchanted world of the princesses she admires so much. I paint because I think I look beautiful and to show her that princes also paint nails, dress up, wear skirts, love pink, dance ballet and whatever. Seeding equality, she leaves to think that this is a girl thing and that is a boy thing. To build by deconstructing, always on the path of love!!”, he wrote.

Check out: