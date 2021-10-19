Juca Kfouri: I would say that Santos is in a worse situation than Grêmio – 10/19/2021

Santos drew with Sport away from home and ended the round outside the relegation zone of the Brazilian Championship, although they are only one point above Juventude, which is the team that opens the list of the last four placed.

on the podcast Ball Posse #170, Juca Kfouri highlights the importance of the point the team achieved at Arena Pernambuco and considers that the club’s situation is even more delicate than Grêmio’s due to the conditions in the squad.

“You can’t expect them to play more, that’s the problem. Santos don’t have a team to play so much better, and I also consider that Santos won a point there against Sport. Sport had been reacting, they won against Sport Corinthians and all, and Santos came back from there with at least one point,” says Juca.

The journalist cites the demand on the part of fans in Vila Belmiro, now that the presence of the public is allowed in stadiums, as a factor that does not always help the team.

“Vila is a knife of two ‘vegetables’, because the fans of Vila more complain than encourage, and Santos no longer has Pacaembu as an alternative, because Pacaembu is there under renovation, they have already demolished the toboggan”, says Juca .

“The situation in Santos is dramatic, it is dramatic. I would tell you that, if I have to say, who is in a worse situation: Grêmio or Santos? I would say Santos, because Grêmio, you know you have a way out in this situation, Santos will be suffering in each game, because the limits are very clear”, he concludes.

Ball Possession: When and where to listen?

The recording of the Ball possession is scheduled for Mondays and Fridays at 9am, always broadcast live by the home of the UOL or in the profiles of UOL Sport on social networks (YouTube, Facebook and Tweetr).

From noon, the Ball possession will be available on major podcast aggregators. You can listen, for example, on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music and Youtube — the latter also on video. Other UOL podcasts are available at uol.com.br/podcasts.