Juju Salimeni trains hard with a deep body and huge butt becomes an attraction

In the short caption of the post, the famous one, who is in Tulum, Mexico, said she was training. “I’m training to keep the hoot on the moon”, commented the artist, who received more than 160,000 likes in her publication. In the comments box, as usual, fans and friends left affectionate messages full of praise. “Cat!” said the former dancer of Faustão Erika Schneider. “Gatíssima”, praised another internet user.

Harassment

Still talking about Juju Salimeni, it is worth remembering that the beauty gave an interview to Jota Podcast and spoke about several topics. At one point, she said she suffered a lot of harassment when she was a panic on the program Panic on TV. The famous one said that, on several occasions, she was confused with a call girl.

“I think sexual abuse, many women have gone through. Psychological abuse I risk telling you that 100%. Very few have not passed. Today I recognize it. I classify what I went through in Panic as total abuse. It was bullying, because you were there being humiliated. There are ways and ways to play. Today women have gained greater space and respect. Today it is unacceptable to treat a woman the way they did. It was bullying all the time,” he said.

Prejudice

Next, Juju Salimeni about prejudice against women who worked with sensuality in the media. “There was a lot of prejudice against women who worked with sensuality on TV. There was still such a thing as ‘if she’s there in a bikini, she works with sensuality, and she’s available for anything. She thinks that if she offers anything, she will, she says she lives”, revealed the artist.

“Little do people know how much we worked. People paid, it might not be much for an actress, but ten thousand reais for you to spend an hour at a party. Do you think the girl needs to do a program? We used to do these events from Monday to Monday. I had no agenda. It was a club, a gym, a beauty salon opening. There was no lack of it”, he concluded.