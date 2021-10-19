Juventude closes negotiation with Louzer, and Jair Ventura is quoted to take over the team | youth

The negotiation between Juventude and Umberto Louzer stalled at several points. The professional, who defended the club’s colors in 2010 and 2011, would have asked for an amount above what the club would like to pay. The duration of the contract was also a divergent aspect. Alviverde management offered a link until the end of the year, while Louzer wanted a longer period.

Jair Ventura Chapecoense — Photo: Márcio Cunha / ACF

The team from Rio Grande do Sul is also looking for a coach who accepts arriving at the Alfredo Jaconi Stadium without taking his own coaching staff. This point was crucial for the negotiations with Louzer to be ended. That’s because one of his requests was to bring along the physical trainer Marcelo Rohling and the assistant Gabriel Remédio.

After the negotiation failed, Juventude went back to analyzing other names that were on the football board. Among them is Jair Ventura, who has gained strength in the last few hours.