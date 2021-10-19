Kanye West officially changes name to Ye after judge approves request | Song

A Los Angeles judge approved on Monday (18) the name change of rapper Kanye West to Ye.

With this, the artist changes his full name, Kanye Omari West, just for ye, no middle or last name.

Opening the legal order in August, now Ye claimed “personal reasons” for the move.

West has used Ye’s name on social media for years. “Ye” was also the name of the rapper’s album released in 2018.

In interviews, he stated that, in addition to being an abbreviation of his own original name, the word is also used in the Bible.

Kanye West, or rather Ye, finally released the promised “Donda” in August after postponing the release a few times.

The rapper held three auditions for the album and made an action in several countries, including Brazil, to promote the album with sound cars.

Various geographic coordinates were placed on the rapper’s website to signal where, theoretically, the vehicles would be.

In São Paulo, the sound car passed important points such as Faria Lima Avenue, Ibirapuera Park and Roosevelt Square, in Bela Vista.

