Kardashians hid ex Kourtney’s engagement to avoid embarrassing moment, says newspaper – Monet

The engagement of Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian was kept a secret from Scott Disick (Photo: Instagram)

The sisters of Kourtney Kardashian hid her engagement to musician Travis Barker from the socialite’s ex-boyfriend, manager Scott Disick. A source close to the sisters of the Kardashian-Jenner clan revealed to the British newspaper The Sun that they did everything so that the father of Kourtney’s three children would only find out about the news when the news was revealed to the world, to avoid any kind of embarrassment involving Disk.

The contact linked to the Kardashian remembers that Disick is still very close to Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian and the two were aware that he could take impulsive actions if he learned of the marriage proposal before the news became public. It is worth remembering that Kourtney was in a relationship with Scott Disick for 10 years, between 2005 and 2015. They had three children together, but never got married.

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian and their three children (Photo: Instagram)

“Scott is going through a very, very difficult time,” the Sun source said regarding the manager’s reaction to learning of his ex’s engagement.

“He found out along with the rest of the world, he didn’t know anything in advance because the family didn’t want him to do anything that could shake Kourtney. Everyone thought he might do something stupid, like a declaration of love or something. It was a personal Kourtney moment and he didn’t need to be involved.”

Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick (Photo: Instagram)

The contact stated that Disick always believed that he and his ex would end up together: “All he needed to do was stop drinking and then she would have married him, as he didn’t, she got on with her life. Scott believes he had his chance, but he blew it, so he has suffered a lot. The family fears he might lose his way, but at the same time the focus at the moment is more on Kourtney’s happiness than any slip up by Scott.”

After 10 months of dating, Barker asked for Kourtney’s hand in marriage during their stay at the Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Montecito, California. The socialite made the engagement public with a photo of her and the musician on a beach near the hotel, surrounded by flowers and candles. “Forever, Travis Barker”, wrote the socialite in the caption of the image.

Travis Barker asks Kourtney Kardashian to marry him (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

The engagement announcement resulted in several jokes on social media with Disick.

Kourtney Kardashian with Travis Barker and her ex-boyfriend, manager Scott Disick (Photo: Instagram/Twitter)

Most of the tirades and memes referring to Disick make reference to the businessman’s possible elbow pain and also to his controversial relationships with much younger women. Currently single, Disick (38 years old) recently broke up with model Amelia Gray Hamlin (20 years old). Before Hamlin he dated fellow model Sofia Richie (23), daughter of musician Lionel Richie.

Model Amelia Hamlin and businessman Scott Disick (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

“Scott Disick is already looking for a new teenage girlfriend after Kourtney’s engagement,” someone wrote on Twitter. Another shared a photo of Disick with binoculars and joked about the caption: “Scott Disick looking for a 19-year-old girl to take to Kourtney’s wedding to Travis Barker.” Someone even said, “A bad day to be Scott Disick.”

Despite the commotion on social media, Disick has not yet publicly commented on his ex’s engagement.