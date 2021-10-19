Kevin Feige explains why Doctor Strange 2 and other MCU movies got delayed

There is no reason to panic!

Yesterday fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe were caught off guard by the change in the MCU schedule, which affected all films that would be released in 2022 and 2023, including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Now, Kevin Feige spoke out about the move, assuring fans that there is no reason to panic.

During a conversation with the Variety, at the premiere of eternal, Feige said:

“It’s production changes and adjustments, and because we have so many projects, we can change those dates. So all the dates for the Marvel movies are still the same, we’re just changing [a data de] which movies are coming out. [Doutor] Strange [No Multiverso da Loucura] it was pushed back by six weeks, so instead of three months between Marvel movies, we’re going to have five months. And I think we can handle it.”

Feige’s statement matches what was said by Anthony D’Alessandro, Deadline journalist. The journalist contacted his sources to find out the reason for so many changes in the MCU calendar. “There’s nothing to worry about: I’m told this has nothing to do with a change in the distribution strategy for these films,” he said.

According to him, there are no plans for the next Marvel films to be released in theaters and on Disney+ (as was the case with Black Widow, which resulted in a lawsuit filed by scarlett johansson). There is also no concern for the future of cinema, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as far as Disney executives are concerned.

“It’s all because of a domino effect happening in the production and with the filmmakers. Some titles are in the finishing stage, while others are still in production. Disney is solving it like this [mudando as datas] and come to think of it, most of the dates were already booked by the studio for a Marvel movie, so they’re just moving the movies around,” declared D’Alessandro.

So, have you already marked the new Marvel dates on the calendar?

Marvel’s next release in theaters will be eternal, which arrives in theaters on the day November 5, 2021.

