Killed in Norwegian attack wounded by ‘sharp object’ rather than arrows, police say | World

Norwegian police said on Monday (18) that the five victims of the attacker who used a bow and arrows last week were murdered with a “sharp object”, used by the criminal after he dropped his bow.

“At some point he discarded, or lost, his bow and arrows,” Inspector Per Thomas Omholt told a news conference.

The police officer said the man killed “five people with a sharp object, both at private addresses and in public spaces.”

1 of 2 Police officers comb through central Kongsberg, Norway, after bow and arrow assassin attack on Wednesday (13) — Photo: Hakon Mosvold/NTB/via Reuters Police raid downtown Kongsberg, Norway, after a bow-and-arrow assassin attack on Wednesday (13) — Photo: Hakon Mosvold/NTB/via Reuters

The police, who so far had reported that suspect Espen Andersen Bråthen was armed with bow and arrows and two other weapons, declined to specify what type of melee weapon it was.

“Everything indicates that these victims were murdered at random,” added Per Thomas Omholt.

According to police, more than 10 people were targeted by the bows at the beginning of the attack, but none of them died from this mechanism.

A suspect of Islamic radicalization, the 37-year-old Dane Espen Andersen Bråthen acknowledged having killed five people and wounded three more in the attack on Wednesday (13) in Kongsberg, a small town in southeastern Norway.

Terrorist who killed five people in Norway was in the crosshairs of police

He lived for years in this locality about 80 km west of Oslo.

“As to why, the disease remains the main hypothesis. As for converting to Islam, this hypothesis loses weight,” added inspector Per Thomas Omholt.

On Saturday (16), police identified the five victims, four women and one man:

Andrea Meyer, 52 years old

Hanne Merethe Englund, 56

Liv Berit Borge, 75

Gunnar Erling Sauve, 75

Gun Marith Madsen, 78

The suspect, who likely acted alone, is in pre-trial detention at a medical center. He is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation to determine whether or not he can be held criminally responsible for the events.

Criticized for having taken more than half an hour to arrest Bråthen after receiving the first warnings, the police initially favored the trail of the terrorist act, but later opted for the suspect’s mental health trail.

Bråthen had a medical history, authorities said, without saying what kind.

2 of 2 Police officers search isolated area in Kongsberg, Norway after attack on Wednesday (13) by an assassin using bow and arrow — Photo: Hakon Mosvold/NTB via Reuters Police search isolated area in Kongsberg, Norway after attack on Wednesday (13) by an assassin who used bow and arrow — Photo: Hakon Mosvold/NTB via Reuters

The suspect was on the list of persons “on file” by the Norwegian security services (PST), which deal, among other things, with cases of terrorism.

Shortly after the attack, police reported that “there were fears related to a radicalization” of the individual in 2020 and earlier, which prompted authorities to keep him under surveillance.

According to public broadcaster NRK, a first warning sign came in 2015. According to Norwegian newspapers, the PST warned in 2018 that the suspect could commit “a small-scale attack”.