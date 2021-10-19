Kingdom Hearts on Switch via the cloud the best way to deliver games on console, says Square Enix • Eurogamer.pt

Ichiro Hazama, producer on the Kingdom Hearts series, doesn’t know if Nintendo Switch will ever get native versions of the games in the series it helps manage.

In a conversation with Nintendo Life, Hazama was asked why Square Enix opted for cloud versions and not native conversions for the Nintendo console, something that would please gamers much more.

“Bringing these games to Switch proved to be very difficult for a number of reasons, including the system’s storage capacity, but we’re excited that we’ve achieved this for the first time with the cloud service.”

“Currently, the production of native versions has not been decided. We believe that the cloud version is currently the best way to deliver the Kingdom Hearts series to players on Nintendo Switch, but we are always excited to hear more feedback from our fans and we want to thank- them for their support.”

Hazama didn’t specify whether when he talks about system storage he’s talking about the console’s storage capacity or the cartridges, but Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX occupy close to 46GB, way above the console’s 32GB.