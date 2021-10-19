KLM completes 75 years flying between Brazil and the Netherlands





KLM completes this Monday (18th) the milestone of 75 years of operations between Brazil and the Netherlands. To celebrate this moment, the company will reduce the CO2 footprint of passenger flights departing today from Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo to Amsterdam.

The initiative aims to reinforce the company’s commitment to sustainability, one of its main pillars, and the CO2ZERO program, which allows all passengers to reduce their personal CO2 footprint when traveling with the company.

“We are very happy to celebrate this very special moment, which demonstrates our strength, our resilience and our vision for an even brighter future in Brazil, with a focus on sustainability and the best customer experience. Seventy-five years later, Brazil remains among our priority markets, where we have never stopped flying”, says Manuel Flahault, general director of Air France-KLM in South America.

KLM in Brazil

The company’s first landing on Brazilian soil took place on October 18, 1946 with a Douglas DC-4 aircraft, named “Friesland”, with capacity for 44 passengers. At the time, the journey started in Amsterdam and had stops in Lisbon and Dakar before arriving in the country from Natal. Afterwards, it passed through Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, continuing until its final destination in Buenos Aires. In all, the journey took three and a half days, and the flight was operated twice a week.

Currently, KLM has 12 weekly flights connecting Brazil to the Netherlands from São Paulo (daily flight) and Rio de Janeiro (five weekly connections), in a route that lasts 12 hours in modern and sustainable aircraft that meet demand for comfort, safety and entertainment. Today, Brazil is one of the company’s priority markets, due to its economic and tourist potential and its regional influence – even during the current health crisis, KLM has never stopped flying to Brazil.





Over seven and a half decades of relationship with Brazil, KLM has been constantly investing in products, services and technology for Brazilian passengers. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner is one of the main symbols of the quality of service provided by the company in the country – the jet is one of the most modern and efficient in the world, also reflecting KLM’s commitment to sustainability.

Sustainability and CO2ZERO

KLM is committed to creating a more sustainable future for aviation, with several initiatives to minimize the impact of its operations on the environment, such as the renewal of aircraft for a more modern fleet and the use and encouragement of the production of sustainable aviation fuel. Among them is also the CO2ZERO program, which allows passengers to reduce their personal CO2 footprint when traveling with the company.

By using this service, the customer will be contributing to the “CO2OL Tropical Mix” reforestation project in Panama, where, to date, at least 7.5 million trees have been planted. The price of the CO2ZERO service is calculated based on the type of aircraft, the distance flown and the historical load factor of the flight. For more information click here.