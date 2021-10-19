Knicks Named Most Valuable Team in NBA for 7th Year in a Row; check the list | nba

The New York Knicks may not have won a title since 1973, but off the court the franchise remains financially dominant. “Forbes” magazine released its annual ranking of the NBA’s most valuable teams on Monday with the New York team at the top for the seventh consecutive year, with a valuation of US$5.8 billion (R$32 billion).

This number represents an increase of 16% compared to last year’s ranking. The reasons for this growth, according to the magazine, is related to the return of fans to the arenas. This return should raise the league’s revenues to around US$ 10 billion (R$ 55.18 billion), at least 10% higher than in the last season before the pandemic, in 18/19.

1 of 1 Knicks Named Most Valuable NBA Franchise — Photo: Sarah Stier/Getty Images Knicks Named Most Valuable NBA Franchise — Photo: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

In addition to the expectation of the end of limitations caused by COVID-19, the teams increased their sponsorship revenues, driven by the appreciation of ads on shirts. One of the examples cited by “Forbes” is the Brooklyn Nets, which last month struck a deal to stamp an investment bank’s brand on its uniform for $30 million (BRL 165.54 million) a season.

Just behind the Knicks are the Golden State Warriors with an estimated valuation of US$5.6 billion (R$30.9 billion) and the Los Angeles Lakers with US$5.4 billion (R$29.8 billion). Common among these teams is location in large cities (New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles), with arenas and lucrative local television rights deals. This was the first edition of the ranking in which the NBA has five teams surpassing the US$ 5 billion mark (R$ 27.59 billion).

