La Palma volcano reaches a month of eruption with no signs of end

The Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to shed lava and ash this Tuesday (19) on the Spanish island of La Palma, in the Canary Islands, where it has already destroyed hundreds of homes and forced the evacuation of nearly 7,000 residents since its eruption began a year ago. month.

The Cumbre Vieja entered an eruptive phase on September 19, when it spewed large rivers of lava that began a slow descent until they finally reached the sea ten days later. Although the eruption left no casualties, the burning magma flows – gray and orange – destroyed everything in its path and already cover 763 hectares.

The lava destroyed 1,956 buildings, including hundreds of homes, according to the latest data from the Spanish government. The ash clouds relentlessly emitted by the volcano, which dye part of the island with ash, also often hamper air connections with La Palma.

A month after the eruption began, also accompanied by recurrent minor tremors, geologists cannot predict how long its activity could last.

The Cumbre Vieja expels 10,000 tons of sulfur dioxide a day and, to consider that it is starting to go out, should decrease to 400 tons, as explained to the press David Calvo, spokesman for the Institute of Volcanology of the Canary Islands (Involcan).

“Nobody is able to say that this is the end of it,” said the head of the regional government of the Canary Islands, Ángel Víctor Torres.

A second lava flow is now about 30 meters off the coast to the west of the island, and its contact with the ocean could cause toxic emissions.

According to David Calvo, this new flow, whose temperature exceeds 1,100 degrees, is advancing very slowly and could reach the sea on Tuesday, probably forcing residents to confine the closest areas.

The first lava flow touched the ocean in late September. After solidifying after coming into contact with water, it generated a new peninsula that already has 40 hectares.

Since the beginning of the eruption, nearly 7,000 residents of this tiny Atlantic island of 85,000 inhabitants have had to flee their homes.

This is the third eruption of a volcano in La Palma in the last century, after San Juan in 1949 and Teneguía in 1971.

Both left three people dead in total, two of them from inhaling toxic gases, although they caused less damage than the Cumbre Vieja, since in those decades the island was less populated.