Lacazette scores in stoppage time and secures Arsenal’s tie against Crystal Palace in English | english football

A goal by Frenchman Alexandre Lacazette in the 49th minute of the second half, in the last attack of the match, guaranteed Arsenal a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace, at Emirates Stadium, at the end of the eighth round of the Premier League. The game marked the reunion of Arsenal fans with idol Patrick Vieira, who was part of the English champion team undefeated in the 2003/04 season and now heads Crystal Palace.

The tie kept both teams in the bottom half of the table: Arsenal is 12th, with 11 points, while Crystal Palace, with eight, appears in 14th – check out the full Premier League standings.

Arsenal took the lead after just eight minutes: Pépé kicked across from the right, goalkeeper Guaita palmed it, but Aubameyang caught the rebound on the second post. Arsenal fans complained about a violent entry by McArthur in Saka, in the 42nd minute, asking for the expulsion of the Scot, who received only a yellow card. The English forward left the field with a limp and left the match at half-time, replaced by Lokonga.

In the second half, Crystal Palace built the turn thanks to good marking and quick start on the counterattack. On minute five, Ayew squeezed Thomas Partey in the offensive field, the Arsenal midfielder missed the pass, and Benteke equalized with a shot from the edge of the area. At 28, Lokonga was disarmed in attack, Crystal Palace went on speed and Edouard kicked hard to turn the score around.