Lakers announces return of point guard Avery Bradley

The Lakers have just announced that they have signed with point guard Avery Bradley in the last berth spot for the NBA season starting Tuesday.

Bradley started 44 games for the Lakers during his 2020 NBA title campaign before opting out of the Disney Bubble when the season resumed. The point guard averaged 8.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists during his short spell at the Lakers. Bradley played for the Heat and Rockets last season and was looking for a new home.

Although the move seemed unlikely on the eve of the start of the season, injuries to Wayne Ellignton and Talen Horton-Tucker may have been crucial to the decision.

With the hiring, the Lakers final cast is as follows:

C: Jordan, Howard, Huff*

PF: Davis, Anthony

SF: James, Ariza, Bazemore, Doumbouya*

SG: Monk, THT, Ellington, Nunn, Reaves, Bradley

PG: Westbrook, Rondo

* Bidirectional contract

Lakers also announces pivot Jay Huff

The Lakers have announced that they have signed pivot Jay Huff to fill the spot on the team’s second two-way contract. Huff played four seasons at the University of Virginia before signing with the Washington Wizards for the Summer League.

After an exhibition of ups and downs, Huff signed an Exhibition 10 contract with the Wizards for training camp and preseason. He was fired, giving the Lakers a chance to cast him.

The signing was a little surprising considering Frank Vogel recently mentioned that it looked like the Lakers would go after a point guard after signing Sekou Doumbouya with the first two-way contract.

Huff is far from it, as he is a pivot who can defend the lane and space the court. In Virginia, he averaged 13.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.6 blocks, while making a very good 38.7% of the three-point line.

The Lakers jug rotation is essentially set with DeAndre Jordan, Dwight Howard and Anthony Davis. If any of these guys have any setbacks, then it’s possible that Huff has legitimate minutes this season.

Lakers hopes to keep other players in the G-League

While the Lakers have failed to keep Ayayi on their G-League team, they are hopeful they will be able to do so with their other players who have been laid off, such as Chaundee Brown, Cameron Oliver and Trevelin Queen.

Brown, in particular, made a strong impression on Frank Vogel in training camp, and it looked like he had a chance of taking second place.

