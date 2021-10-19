Lakers’ new darling gets full support from LeBron James

nba_the_new_queridinho_do_lakers_ganha_total_apoio_de_lebron_james

After six preseason games, there’s not much to say about the Lakers after the team finishes with a 0-6 campaign.

Rotations varied with each game because coach Frank Vogel rarely had a fully healthy or available team at his disposal. LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis played only the final two games together.

Despite injuries that left out some point guards, undrafted rookie Austin Reaves was given more playing time and seized the opportunity.

The 23-year-old guard spent his time working the ball in attack, and his defensive rotations were also punctual and very noticeable even in his first games as a pro.

Vogel said Reaves gained his confidence with the way he played, and James also praised the boy’s overall play.

James’ relationship with Reaves is taking its first steps, with the veteran calling on Reaves to throw some balls with him after the team’s practice on Sunday.

Reaves’ preseason and Summer League numbers were unattractive, but he clearly has confidence and a smooth pitch.

Reaves hit 42.5% on 3.8 attempts when he was a sophomore in college, so he can clearly become a great pitcher for the Lakers. Playing alongside future Hall of Fame members should only help you succeed.

