Lary reveals the secret of rural reality to Erasmus

Lary Bottino, peon of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), had a conversation with Erasmo about the behavior in rural reality and told the ex-husband of the influencer Gabriela Pugliesi the “secret” inside the confinement:

Listen and don’t talk too much. I’ve already realized that the secret of ‘The Farm’ is that you listen more than you talk. I talk a lot more than I listen, but I’m controlling myself a lot here. For example, today I heard a conversation. In mine, the first thing I was going to do was talk about it at the time, not today. I said: ‘No, now I’ll save it and when the time is right I’ll use it’. The secret here is really the balance between listening more, speaking at the right time, not talking nonsense because there’s no going back. lary bottino

Anitta’s former friend’s statement comes after a lunchtime friction between her, Marina Ferrari and Sthefane Matos. Marina, who was cutting potatoes, asked Lary, who was also in the kitchen, for help, but the carioca refused.

“Lary, if you want to help me here…”, asked the manager. “I don’t want to,” Lary countered dryly: “Thank you.” Marina was silent and Sthefane, who heard the scene, snapped: “What a bastard, man!”

Lary forced an ironic laugh and exclaimed:

I’m going to have breakfast, yesterday I made lunch alone, Barbie! Today I’m off. lary bottino

In a conversation with Erasmo, the manager agreed with the influencer’s speech:

I’m like that in my normal life, apart from here. In the beginning, do you know what I noticed? Many people here sometimes said: ‘Oh, if you have something, come and tell me’. Like, first, not everyone has intimacy, openness to reach out and talk. “Oh, you wait for live’ time to talk”. Erasmus Viana

“But it’s time,” agreed the girl. “Exactly, I’m here for that, do you want me to have DR with you or keep talking to you, saying everything I think to ease some kind of situation? No, you have to give my opinion when I have to.” , replies Erasmus.

“For me, placements are right then,” Lary followed. “Brother, you have the right to take a stand whenever you find the right one,” agreed the manager.

‘A Fazenda 13’: The pedestrians who were eliminated or left the rural reality

1 / 6 Medrado: 1st withdrawal The Farm 20020: Medrado is the first to leave headquarters, asking to leave Play/Playplus two / 6 Liziane: 1st eliminated The Farm 20020: Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program Play/Playplus 3 / 6 Nego do Borel: 1st expelled A Fazenda 20020: Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition Play/Playplus 4 / 6 Mussunzinho: 2nd eliminated A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm Play/PlayPlus 5 / 6 Erika Schneider: 3rd out The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm Play/PlayPlus 6 / 6 Victor Pecoraro: 4th eliminated The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro on the night of the fourth elimination Play/PlayPlus