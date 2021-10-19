Leaks reveal Google Pixel 6 price – one day before launch

The official announcement of Pixel 6 will be next Tuesday (19), at 14h. But leaks may have revealed details we didn’t yet know about Google’s next smartphone — including a starting price, which is relatively low by US standards.

In the US, the entry-level version of the smartphone will cost $599, while the “Pro” version can be purchased for $898. This makes the Pixel 6 a cheaper smartphone than premium competitors like the Samsung Galaxy S21 and iPhone 13.

As is tradition, the smartphone will not be released in Brazil, and the list of countries where the Pixel 6 will be released seems to have gotten even smaller. This time, even India, where Google was present in previous editions, will be left out of the launch. The countries that should receive the smartphone are the United States, Australia, Canada, France, United Kingdom, Germany, Japan and Taiwan.

In yet another leak, TikToker Cristian Dimboiu has posted videos on social media of what appears to be the first removal from the box of a Pixel 6, including its official packaging. Although the video doesn’t show much beyond what hasn’t been revealed in previous previews or leaks, the important conclusion we can take is that the Pixel 6 won’t come with a charger. Instead, it should only rely on a USB-C cable and an OTG adapter to transfer data between devices.

Evan Blass recently posted a series of Pixel 6 images showing the phone’s user interface, its skins and its overall design. In addition, a member of the XDA Developers forums claims to have found and shared the new Google wallpapers for Pixel 6, which are titled “Plants in Bloom” and “Bright Flowers” ​​(ie, pictures of flowers).

We’re still waiting for the official Pixel 6 unveiling. The official launch event will take place tomorrow, October 19, starting at 2pm GMT.