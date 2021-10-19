Leonardo celebrates 25 years of marriage and posts photos of the beginning of his relationship – Entertainment

Leonardo and Poliana Rocha complete 25 years of marriage this Saturday (16). The countryman posted a declaration of love for his wife, on social networks, with the right to old photos from the beginning of the couple’s relationship.

“Today we celebrate 25 years of marriage. Silver wedding next to this incredible woman that God gave me. Poliana, thank you for your love, for your friendship, for the beautiful family that we formed and for always being by my side. Everything just makes sense because I have you. I love you,” he wrote in the caption of the publication.

Fans and followers praised Leonardo and Poliana and also compared the old and current photos. “Leonardo hasn’t changed anything,” posted a netizen. “What a blessed couple,” wrote another. “Polyana was never ugly,” commented one more. “History repeats itself version Zé Felipe and Virginia”, opined another.

Together, Leonardo and Poliana had a son, Zé Felipe, who followed in his father’s footsteps and is also successful in music. Earlier this year, he married Virginia Fonseca, with whom he had a daughter, Maria Alice.

See the full publication

