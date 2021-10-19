Leonardo’s wife recalls betrayals: ‘I allowed myself to forgive, I got over it’ | celebrities



Leonardo and his wife Poliana – instagram reproduction

Rio – The wife of singer Leonardo, Poliana Rocha recalled the betrayals committed by the sertanejo when answering some questions from fans through Instagram Stories, last Sunday.

“Have you been saddened by any criticisms of your 25 years of marriage?” asked a follower. “It came out on several sites and I was super grateful for the affection of people, but there are many nasty comments calling me a horn, cuckold, that I was with him for money! But, in fact, they are judgments of mere people who don’t even know my life story, of overcoming difficulties! I even read some of them, but I felt sorry for the person who made the comment, not for me. Yes, I was betrayed, very open, I allowed myself to forgive, I overcame and built a beautiful family! The credit is mine , how am I going to feel bad?”, said Poliana, who is the mother of singer Zé Felipe.

The journalist also told her followers that she has not fought with her husband for three years and that she considers herself a calm person. “We haven’t fought for three years! When I allowed myself to forgive him, I swore to myself that I would never talk about these matters (the betrayals) again, and so I do!” he declared.

Poliana and Leonardo have been married for 25 years.