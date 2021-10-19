‘Let her drink’: netizens argue that Elizabeth II continues to drink after magazine reports that her doctor recommended her to stop | World

Netizens defended, on social networks, that Queen Elizabeth II maintains the habit of drinking alcoholic beverages – usually a glass of martini – every night.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

The reason for this is that a report last week in Vanity Fair magazine said doctors advised the 95-year-old monarch to stop drinking alcohol “except on special occasions.”

The information, attributed to palace sources, has not been officially confirmed. Still, Twitter netizens urged Elizabeth II to keep the habit.

“Oh my God! At 95 I should START drinking and smoking! I think at that age you’ve earned the right to do anything you like,” said writer and TV presenter Peter Anthony Holder.

In the same vein, another tweeter joked: “It’s a 95-year-old woman, let her drink. I’m 56, and if you try to take my bottle of tequila away from me I’ll cut you.”

“No one should tell someone over 90 what to eat or drink. Dear doctors, let the Queen drink her dry gin martini as much as she likes, please! Cheers!”, asked another twitterer.

2 of 2 Queen Elizabeth II cuts cake with a sword during the G7 event in Cornwall, UK, this Friday (11) — Photo: Oli Scarff/Pool via REUTERS Queen Elizabeth II cuts cake with a sword during the G7 event in Cornwall, UK, this Friday (11) — Photo: Oli Scarff/Pool via REUTERS

There is no public answer to this because some of the British monarch’s habits are quite reserved for her private life. The magazine “Vanity Fair”, which first published the story of the doctor’s recommendation, “says the concern came because the Queen is experiencing a fragile moment months after the death of her husband, Prince Philip.

In one of the few times that the subject was raised, the former chef of the Royal Family, Darren McGrady, told the American broadcaster CNN in 2017 that the queen does consume alcoholic beverages. But not that much—there were reports that she drank four times a day.

“All I said is that she likes gin with Dubonnet,” the chef said at the time, mentioning the brand of a popular appetizer.

What is the recommendation for the elderly?

It varies from case to case, but it’s best to avoid exaggeration. The recommendation applies to all ages, but older people are more at risk of falls and of developing problems with chronic diseases and the use of medications.

KNOW MORE: 1 in 10 elderly people drink without moderation

According to a survey by the NYU School of Medicine (New York University), about 10% of individuals over 65 years of age drink heavily, exposing themselves to a variety of illnesses. The study, done in partnership with the Center for Drug Use and published in the “Journal of the American Geriatrics Society,” also showed that men, smokers, and marijuana users are the most likely to exhibit this type of behavior.