Leukemia patients suffer from a lack of medicine due to federal government delay – 10/19/2021 – Balance and Health

A medicine used against leukemia, dasatinib is lacking in some Brazilian states due to a delay in its distribution by the Ministry of Health. .

Dasatinib is used to treat chronic myeloid leukemia, a disease that causes the increase of white blood cells in the blood, explains Angelo Maiolino, hematologist and coordinator of the Committee on Access to Medicines at the ABHH (Brazilian Association of Hematology, Hemotherapy and Cell Therapy) .

The public distribution of the drug is centralized by the Ministry of Health, which imports and transfers it to the health departments of the states. After that, it is up to them to deliver dasatinib to regional hospitals, so that registered users can undergo oral chemotherapy.

But this process has not normally taken place in 2021. In the second quarter of the year, it was not possible to meet all the demand for dasatinib 20 mg, as informed by the Ministry of Health in a technical note released on September 8th. In the third trimester, the situation worsened: according to the folder, there was no distribution of the 20 mg version and the 100 mg version was made with pending issues.

In that same note, the ministry informs that it started “the acquisition process with due advance”, but that “it was not possible to conclude in a timely manner” due to “external and supervening situations”.

An acquisition contract was signed on August 23 with the drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb, which is already the drug’s supplier to the public network in the country. The delivery forecast, according to the ministry, would be for the end of September.

Wanted by sheet, the pharmacist informed, however, that the import of the drug, a process that needs to be requested by the ministry to Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), was only authorized on October 1st — which led to a longer delay. The new forecast of replacement of the medicine in the public network was not informed by the folder.

Also according to the company, before this new contract, the last shipment sent to the federal administration took place in January this year.

Complaints of lack of dasatinib in various regions have gained strength, especially in the last two months, says Abrale (Brazilian Association of Lymphoma and Leukemia).

“Patients say they contact their treatment center and the answer is that it is not known when the drug will arrive”, describes the entity, in a note. According to Abrale, cases of shortages of nilotinib and imatinib, which are also used for the treatment of leukemia, were also reported.

Faced with the situation, the association claims to have contacted the Ministry of Health and the Federal Public Ministry, but received no answers. Therefore, a class action lawsuit has already been filed by the organization.

A patient who lives in Campo Grande (MS), who asked not to be identified, told the report that she has suffered from the lack of dasatinib since the beginning of September.

Before the problem, every month she went to the HRMS (Regional Hospital of Mato Grosso do Sul) chemotherapy pharmacy to get a free box of 30 pills in the 100 mg version. In September, however, she received the news that the drug was out of stock.

“Every two days I would [à farmácia] and they would say ‘look, there isn’t’. Until one day they said ‘there won’t be any forecast, because the medication is over and it’s necessary to see with your doctor what the alternative will be’”, he says.

Sought out, the technical board of the HRMS, through the Health Department of Mato Grosso do Sul, reported that the problem affects all of Brazil and is “caused as a result of the pandemic”.

Faced with shortages, the patient then sought a doctor, who indicated a replacement for nilotinib.

Changing medication in this way, however, may not be a good alternative because the medications are not identical. The replacement may thus result in a loss of response to oral chemotherapy treatment, warns hematologist Angelo Maiolino.

“It’s not that nilotinib isn’t effective, but if the patient is using another drug, then it’s best for him to keep using it,” he says.

A treatment failure, he warns, can result, for example, in the transition from the chronic phase of leukemia to the acute one, which is much more serious, incurable and can lead to death in a short time.

Already using the new drug, the patient from Campo Grande says that nilotinib caused some side effects, such as abdominal distension. Another point that she emphasizes is that the drug requires greater attention to maintain the treatment properly — while in dasatinib it is necessary to take one tablet a day, nilotinib is ingested in four daily doses, two in the morning and two in the evening.

“You need to fast for two hours [antes de ingerir o nilotinibe] and he can only go back to eating an hour after taking the medication”, he laments.

Flavio Comeli, a businessman in the transport sector who lives in Campinas (SP), is another patient who was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia. Since 2016, he has been using dasatinib and, according to him, he was getting a great response.

However, approximately two months ago, because of the shortage of distribution, he began taking only 60 mg daily, out of the 80 mg initially recommended by his doctor. In the last month, it has adopted an even greater rationing: it now takes a 100 mg pill every two days.

Although Comeli had a test that indicated the effectiveness of the therapy even with the lower dosage, the businessman is concerned about the lack of dasatinib.

“It’s a high-cost drug and, like me, there are many other people taking this treatment,” he says, who also highlights the fear that this sudden transition could cause, in the future, a failure to control the condition.

Sought, the blood center at Unicamp (State University of Campinas), where Comeli takes the medicine, informed that since June it has not received dasatinib, but, with the stock, it still managed to meet the demand of patients in July and August.

In the state of São Paulo, the situation of lack of medicine has been registered for a few months. The State Department of Health informs that, in the second half of the year, it asked the Ministry of Health for “58 thousand units and received only 23.7%”.

In the third semester, the state administration states that “no delivery [do dasatinibe] has taken place so far to treat more than 660 patients”. Given this scenario, the secretariat says that it proposed to the ministry the replacement by nilotinib, “which was not delivered for this purpose either”.

Also contacted, the Rio de Janeiro State Department of Health states that dasatinib 20 mg has been out of stock since September 9, while the 100 mg version was sufficient to meet the current month’s demand.

The Conass (National Council of Health Secretaries), which gathers information from the health secretariats of all federal units in Brazil, reported that it has already received some reports related to the lack of medication. The entity, however, claims that it still does not have concrete data on the scale of the problem in the country.

For Maiolino, it is important that the distribution is normalized as soon as possible, so as not to bring more problems to patients across the country.

“As the purchase and distribution is direct by the Ministry of Health, this could be a problem that will affect the entire country if it is not remedied as soon as possible”, he concludes.

Understand why dasatinib is used for leukemia

What is dasatinib?

The drug is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TIQ), a protein that comes from a genetic alteration in a stem cell that causes chronic myeloid leukemia. In addition to dasatinib, there are other inhibitors used to control the protein, such as imatinib and nilotinib.

What is chronic myeloid leukemia?

It is a disease manifested when tyrosine kinase causes an exaggerated production of white blood cells that circulate in the blood.

What problems does chronic myeloid leukemia bring to the patient?

Some symptoms are fatigue, sporadic bleeding, and an enlarged spleen and liver. In the most advanced stage of the disease, the person can die.

How does dasatinib work?

Like other ITQs, dasatinib inhibits tyrosine kinase, thereby regulating the production of white blood cells. This makes the patient remain in the chronic phase, where there are no very severe symptoms, without progressing to critical scenarios.

What happens if treatment is stopped?

Leukemia can progress from the chronic stage to the acute stage. In the last phase, there are symptoms such as anemia, infections, bleeding and, ultimately, death.

Is changing inhibitors recommended?

Changing the drug can decrease the effectiveness of the treatment, resulting in more serious scenarios. Switching between inhibitors is only recommended when the patient is reacting poorly to treatment.