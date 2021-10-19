Lo-fi: get to know the instrumental music that became a phenomenon in playlists to study, work and even get laid

As you read this text, at least 20,000 people around the world are connected to the same live YouTube stream, “Lofi hip hop radio — Beats to relax/study to”. There have already been 65,000 simultaneous listeners on the radio created by the mysterious Dimitri (he does not reveal his last name), holder of the record for the longest transmission on YouTube: more than 13,000 hours in a row. In the program, as the name says in English, there are soft instrumental songs, with rhythmic speed between 70 and 90 beats per minute (something close to the human heart at rest), a background music whose objective is to make the listener relax or focus on their tasks. As the cover, an illustration inspired by Hayao Miyazaki’s universe, signed by Colombian Juan Pablo Machado, of a girl, the “Lofi girl”, doing exactly what is expected of someone on the other side of the screen.

The simple and curious premise turned into a case of curating contemporary artists and then into a true phenomenon of digital music, creating a new genre of instrumental music, lo-fi, which is pointed out as one of the trends of 2022 by Google. The movement, in fact, appropriated an old expression linked to the “do it yourself” spirit of any musical genre, the low fidelity, but it is still coherent: practically all producers and composers behind the music of lo- fi, which go beyond online radios and invade the playlists of streaming platforms, record and finish them at home, with whatever equipment is there, keeping noise or imperfections. Many of them do everything on their cell phones, and some even know how to play an instrument, like Pedro Henrique Ferreira da Silva, from São Paulo, who goes by the code name Chiccote’s Beats and has 683,000 listeners a month on Spotify.

— The guys do it in the race, record things on their cell phones, edit and look good — extols the carioca Fábio Bittencourt, behind the collective Tangerina Music, which released the first 100% Brazilian lo-fi album, the compilation “Chill Brazilian Storm” , bringing together 18 producers from seven states. — The Brazilian public has grown a lot and now people are understanding that they are the artists behind it. It’s a very organic scene that has hit the mainstream.

like a wave

Unlike the Meridian Autonomous Sensory Response (in the well-known acronym ASMR) or ambient music, lo-fi is an artistic composition, which can even use elements such as rain noise, birdsong or the sound of the sea, but it brings a musical structure , with melody, harmony and beats repeated in loop, and part of a feeling of the composers, seeking to transmit it to the listener. The most sought after are lo-fi to focus on tasks such as studying or working and also those to lull you to sleep, but there are also playlists created for playing, waking up and even having sex.

— It’s a fever that fits in very well with the new generation, as it did with classical music in the past. Are repetitive sounds, lighter beats, simple, creating sound waves that help activate a part of our brain, which can release bodily actions – explains music therapist Julia Ferreira. “It’s a style that helps to reorganize our internal affairs. Because they are fluid rhythms that don’t require attention, they leave our brains freer to focus on one thing.

Brazil has a ‘lo-fi’ to call your own

Daniel Sander, from Rio de Janeiro, is usually the thermometer of his work, whether as an expert curator of playlists — he is the “Lofi sleep, lofi rain”, with nearly 200,000 followers on Spotify — or as an artist who goes by the codename colors in the dark and has more than 850,000 monthly listeners on the platform. Faced with growing insomnia from the anxiety of the pandemic, he created the track “Insomnia dream”, which helped lull him to sleep and that of millions of others. Now, it will invest in this segment with the Sleep Tales label, focused on sleep music, and which was born on the 4th of this month as the largest lo-fi in Latin America and the fourth in the world in terms of listeners on platforms.

— I use my playlist to sleep at least once a week. The hardest part is finding songs that don’t wake people up in their sleep, so I try to understand what wakes me up. It could be a snare drum that is louder in the mix, a treble that shouldn’t be there… — quotes the musician, who has just released his first EP, “Ócio”, and is with the composition “Domingo de sol”, a partnership with the producer IzaBeats, in the second volume of the collection “Chill Brazilian Storm”. — Lo-fi is not a genre that closes in on itself, it has different types for different feelings, which gives artists an opening for pushing themselves, and not competing with each other.

bossa nova and hip-hop

After a dominance of foreign labels, mainly European, the national lo-fi started to draw more and more attention in the international market, with a strong presence in the main playlists and radio stations in the world. The producer Linearwave (codename Yuri Bastos), for example, is the Brazilian with the highest number of listeners on Spotify, with 1.7 million. When looking at the five cities where he is most listened to, Singapore, São Paulo, Sydney, Los Angeles and Jakarta appear.

— The Brazilian producer tends to bring music from abroad, take our own, mix all these styles and create a third thing. The way the Brazilian artist absorbs these elements is one of the most beautiful things in the world, and the same happens in lo-fi — says Bastos, who tends to combine bossa nova with hip-hop and electronic music in his creations. — Until 2019, we exchanged a lot of ideas with the gringos, but we started to see more and more Brazilians. It was when Fábio and I, from Tangerina Music, created a WhatsApp group with only Brazilians. Now, we have a scene anyway.

A scene that even has a documentary, including “Lo-fi hip-hop: Beats and sentiment”, directed by Gustavo de Castro and Murilo Cunha and available on YouTube. Now, with the return of shows, the lo-fi artists are preparing for the next step: taking to the real world what is already a virtual reality. In November, for example, Linearwave (Bastos) and colors in the dark (Sander) join other producers on the stage at Vivo Rio for a show at the Polifonia Festival.

— The next step for lo-fi is to have a chance to appear on live. Pre-pandemic, there were few places with concerts or festivals, the only big festival was in Jakarta (Indonesia), but now we can live it. And also, like any style, I believe it will evolve, find new languages, crossovers with other genres, and it will still grow a lot in Brazil — bets Bastos.