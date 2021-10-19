Loans that have real estate as collateral exceed R$12 billion this year. Understand the advantages

RIO — Owner of a restaurant in Belo Horizonte, businessman Ricardo Rodrigues had plans to use photovoltaic energy in the project. In search of account credit, he made an agreement with the bank. He obtained a loan with the property where he lives as collateral with a term of five years and a rate of 0.62% per month.

The credit modality with property guarantee, also known as home equity, is expanding. According to data from the Brazilian Association of Real Estate Credit Entities (Abecip), the value of concessions grew 46% from January to August compared to the same period last year. The volume of credit in the period totaled R$ 12.319 billion until August.

“What interested me first was the fee. If I’m financially healthy and serious, I have no problem in placing a property that costs almost 3 times the value of the loan taken out as collateral — said Rodrigues, who would not hesitate to repeat the strategy in case of a new loan.

There are available market interest rates of 0.6% per month adjusted by the IPCA, the official inflation index, and fixed rates of 0.78% per month. In lines linked to the IPCA, there is a risk of an increase in inflation. The rate accumulated in 12 months until September is at 10.25%.

debt reform and exchange

Using the property as collateral helps to reduce the cost of credit because it reduces the risk of default. The deadline is also usually longer, which contributes to the feeling that the portion fits in your pocket. It is an option with a lower cost than other types of credit. The private sector payroll, for example, has rates of 0.98% to 4.2% per month.

— There is greater knowledge about the type of credit and a greater appetite on the part of financial institutions to lend through it — said the president of Abecip, Cristiane Portella.

The average value of the loans, according to Cristiane, is around R$ 160 thousand to R$ 170 thousand. Each financial institution defines its minimum transaction value. The loan ceiling is usually 60% of the value of the property used as collateral.

According to the Director of Real Estate Business at Santander, Sandro Gamba, one of the advantages is that there is no specific destination, it is possible to request the loan for the purpose that the client wishes.

Until now, the target audience for this type of financing is made up of people who want to renovate their property and entrepreneurs who are looking for a cheaper credit option to invest in their own business.

According to the vice president of the Home unit at Creditas, Maria Teresa Fornea, the line has also been sought after by people who want to exchange more expensive debts, such as credit card and overdraft, for credit card debt. home equity. The company saw the demand for financing increase 50% in the first half.

— The use for renovation and working capital has grown a lot. Before, we had a much higher salary profile. But, today, the contingent of small businessmen who use this type of product is growing, precisely because of the period of pandemic that we went through, when many of the small businesses needed credit – said Maria Teresa.

Care in hiring

For Abecip, the modality can still undergo advances, such as the flexibility of the release of money by the institution that releases the loan.

— Today we are working on the immediate release of the resource. What the market should tend is that the person does not get the whole value at once, but according to the possibility – said Cristiane.

To obtain financing, the property is temporarily transferred to the creditor, until the debt is paid off, in a process known as chattel mortgage.

During the loan, the owner continues to dispose of the property as he wishes, and may even sell it, as long as the money is used to pay off the debt. It is only possible to apply for this credit line with properties fully paid off.

If you can’t pay off the debt, the property can go up for auction. With the money collected, the financial institution pays off the debt. If the auction yields an amount above the amount owed, the difference is directed to the customer who lost the property. But experts suggest that renegotiation could be a way to avoid this outcome in case of financial difficulties.

— If the person has difficulties to pay, they go to the bank, and the institution will be interested in renegotiating. The bank does not want to become a real estate manager – said Sergio Cano, professor of the MBA in Real Estate Development and Construction Management at FGV.

It is necessary to pay attention to costs, such as tariffs and indexes that correct the installments, in addition to the Financial Operations Tax (IOF).

— In addition to interest, there is a property appraisal fee and registration paid for fiduciary sale in the name of the creditor. In general, financial agents embed these rates in the operation and put it within the credit that will be released, but it is a cost to consider – pondered Cano.