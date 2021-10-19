Lojas Americanas and Americanas are considering uniting businesses: is it worth investing?

Today we will comment on the possible corporate reorganization of Lojas Americanas (LAME4) and Americanas (AMER3) and on yet another acquisition of Grupo Fleury (FLRY3).

Business combination plan between Lojas Americanas and Americanas stores

Lojas Americanas (LAME4, LAME3) and Americanas (AMER3) announced on Monday (18) that the possible operational merger of the two companies’ businesses was approved at the meeting. The combination aims to “maximize the customer experience in a new journey of value creation”, according to the statement sent to the market.

Also according to the text, Lojas Americanas is studying a corporate reorganization with the purpose of migrating its shareholder base to a company headquartered abroad, with a view to listing its shares in the United States, on the NYSE or on Nasdaq.

If the process is successful, the company will only be listed on the Novo Mercado, the segment with the highest level of corporate governance at B3, in which 100% of the shares are common, that is, they are entitled to vote at the meeting. The statement also says that no decision has been taken so far, and more information will be disclosed to shareholders.

The union of the companies’ shareholder bases is positive, making their structure simpler and with better governance, in addition to increasing the liquidity of their shares. As a holding company, Lojas Americanas shares trade with the famous maintenance discount or holding discount. Thus, with the combination, the discount ceases to exist.

The possible listing in the United States is also good news for the company, which manages to obtain greater visibility in its shares and makes it possible to raise capital abroad, which normally has lower costs. The market liked the news and shares LAME3, LAME4 and AMER3 closed Monday with a strong increase of 27.6%, 20.7% and 4.3%, respectively, on B3.

Fleury buys laboratory in Recife

Grupo Fleury (FLRY3) announced the acquisition of Laboratório Marcelo Magalhães for R$ 384.5 million. The laboratory has 64 years of history, being a reference in diagnostic medicine with clinical analysis in the state of Pernambuco. Currently, the company has 13 service and home care units in the metropolitan region of Recife.

The laboratory’s gross revenue in the last 12 months was R$114 million. According to the company, the relationship between the value of the company in the purchase and the Ebitda was 7.5 times, considering the Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) projected for the year 2024 of something around R $51 million and business combination earnings, or synergies.

Also according to the company, if synergies are excluded, the multiple was around 9 times the value on Ebitda, a level similar to Fleury’s latest acquisitions.

The deal reinforces the company’s growth strategy in the Northeast region and in the diagnostic medicine segment, expanding operations in Pernambuco, where the company already operates with clinical analysis and imaging tests, through the brands a+ Medicina Diagnóstica and Diagmax.

From 2020 until now, Fleury has been making acquisitions in the areas of ophthalmology, orthopedics, infusion and fertilization, with the objective of integrating them into the diagnostic medicine business. The purchase of the Marcelo Magalhães Laboratory is the fifth in the Northeast, a square in which the group has already invested nearly R$ 700 million, with 71 units, 25% of the group’s total.