LoL: Streamers from Twitch will be able to air the first episode of Arcane

The first episode of the League of Legends animated series Arcane will be available to be broadcast by all Twitch streamers. The news was revealed by Riot Games this Monday (18).

Importantly, the other Arcane episodes, so far, will not be broadcast on Twitch. Riot has also prepared a global Arcane debut event, which will take place at Riot headquarters in Los Angeles. The event will have a different presentation in order to accommodate spectators from all over the world. The event can also be broadcast by streamers.

Follow the first episode of #Arcane with your favorite streamers representing over 40 countries and streaming in over 20 languages!

pic.twitter.com/xBcWjDSFBr — League of Legends Brazil (@LoLegendsBR) October 18, 2021

The co-broadcasts will distribute Twitch drops, which will be exclusive items within Riot Games games such as League of Legends and VALORANT, for example.

Arcane will hit Netflix on November 6th at 11pm. The series will tell the story of the League of Legends universe, focusing on the city of Piltover and the outskirts of Zaun. Several teasers of the series have already been released.