London’s Salt Bae Restaurant Receives Rain of Negative Reviews

Opened less than a month ago in London, Nurs-Et Steakhouse, the new restaurant of celebrity Turkish chef Salt Bae, continues to struggle to please customers.











A few days after opening its doors, the house was criticized for selling a steak for £630 (about R$ 4,800 at the current exchange rate) and other dishes, such as salads and hamburgers, at prices considered abusive.

And customers continue to rate the location negatively. On Tripadvisor website, Nurs-Et Steakhouse has seven reviews, four of which are negative and rate the place with just one star.

In addition to the price, customers are complaining about the quality of the food. “I’ve had much better meat at other steakhouses in London, for a fraction of the price charged there. You’re simply paying to make a post on Instagram or TikTok,” says one of the comments.

Another customer complained about being forced to sit outside the hall as the staff could not find their reservation. Also, the food arrived cold at the table.

Jay Rayner, food critic for the Observer newspaper, for his part, didn’t even want to step into the celebrity chef’s restaurant. He justified his decision by saying that there are better places to spend the newspaper’s money and preferred to eat a kebab at the restaurant’s door, which cost £8.50 (about R$65).

“I’m sure I’m eating better than all the customers inside the salon (Nurs-Et Steakhouse), interested in gold-plated meats,” he added.