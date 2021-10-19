Ludmilla criticizes Multishow Award nominations and cancels presentation

On Monday night, October 18, the complete list of nominees for the Multishow 2021 Award, considered by many to be the biggest musical award in Brazil, came out, and of course the names revealed had repercussions among fans on social networks and even among artists themselves.

However, the nominations were not welcomed by all, and Ludmilla, who was nominated only for “Clip of the Year” and “Hit of the Year”, was extremely upset with the lack of nominations and their absence from “Singer of the Year”, weaving many criticisms of the award and its organizers.

“I am the first black singer in Latin America to accumulate a billion streams on Spotify alone, today there are more than 1.5 billion plays on the platforms. My clips total 2.5 billion views, ‘Queen da Favela’ was among the most played songs for months. It’s the numbers that speak!” she began.

“This year alone I launched ‘Numanice’ live, a project that impacted Brazilian culture and revolutionized the pagoda market in a way that has never been seen before, for being a woman in charge of the project, a project that ensured the most watched solo music video of 2021 by a Brazilian pop singer…”, he continued.

Quit Onda, Pra Te Hurt, Siamese Cat, Apê 1001, Lud Session then not even talked about, it’s on the people’s lips. Since when I won the first time and impacted the entire system by being the first black singer to be nominated and to win this category in 26 years of award…”

TALKING ABOUT REPRESENTATION AND CANCELING PERFORMANCE

“A representative of the minorities, a black singer, bisexual, funkista, peripheral, I was no longer nominated in the ‘Singer of the Year’ category. Unfortunately this is how the system boycotts you! Even though I was nominated in other categories of the award…”, Ludmilla pointed out, quite indignant.

There is a clear lack of recognition and understanding of the (few) awards we have here in Brazil. Like me, many artists from various segments and brands that deserved to be nominated or recognized in the same way that they deliver content to their audiences and are in the same situation”.

“I come through this tweet to let everyone and @multishow know that I won’t be performing for the award this year. Thank you for the invitation, but where I’m not welcome I prefer not to be just out of politeness. Happy party everyone”, concluded Ludmilla, giving the final message to her position.

