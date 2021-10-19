Ludmilla revolts with nominations for the ‘Multishow Award’, calls for a boycott and cancels performance; read

After the list of nominees for the “Multishow 2021 Award” was released this Monday (18), Ludmilla made a vengeance on her Twitter today (19), accusing the award of boycotting. The singer spoke about the difficulties of being a black artist in Brazil, and officially canceled her performance at the event, which will take place on December 8th.

The artist cited a series of achievements in her career to explain why she believes she deserved more nominations for the award. “I am the first black singer in Latin America to accumulate 1 billion streams on Spotify alone, today there are more than 1.5 billion plays on the platforms. My clips add up to 2.5 billion views, ‘Queen da Favela’ was among the most played songs for months. It’s the numbers that speak!“, he wrote.

“Only this year I launched ‘numanice live’, a project that impacted Brazilian culture and revolutionized the pagoda market in a way never seen before, as a woman in charge of the project, a project that ensured the most watched solo music video of 2021 by a Brazilian pop singer. ‘Deixa de Onda’, ‘Pra Te Hurt’, ‘Siamese Cat’, ‘Apê 1001’, the ‘Lud Session’“, she continued.

Continues after Advertising

In this year’s “Multishow Award”, Lud was mentioned in only two categories: “Hit of the Year”, for “Deixa de Onda”, feat Shaman and Dennis, and “TVZ Clip of the Year”, for “Queen of Favela”. In her outburst, she recalled the 2019 edition of the event, when she won the “Singer of the Year” trophy for the first time. “Since when I won the first time and impacted the entire system by being the first black singer to be nominated and to win this category in 26 years of award, a minority representative, a black singer, bisexual, funkista, peripheral, I have never been nominated again in the ‘Singer of the Year’ category. Unfortunately this is how the system boycotts you!“he stated.

Only this year I launched Numanice Live, a project that impacted Brazilian culture and revolutionized the pagoda market in a way that has never been seen before, for being a woman in charge of the project, a project that ensured the most watched solo music video of 2021 by a singer Brazilian pop… — LUDMILLA (@Ludmilla) October 19, 2021

a representative of the minorities, a black singer, bisexual, funkista, peripheral, I was no longer nominated in the “Singer of the Year” category. Unfortunately this is how the system boycotts you! Even though I was nominated in other categories of the award… — LUDMILLA (@Ludmilla) October 19, 2021

“Even though I was nominated for other award categories, there is a clear lack of recognition and understanding of the (few) awards we have here in Brazil. Like me, there are several artists from various segments and brands that deserved to be nominated or recognized in the same way that they deliver content to their audiences and are in the same situation“he mused.

Finally, she confirmed that she will not participate in the event in 2021. “I come through this tweet to warn everyone and the

Multishow that I won’t be performing for the award this year. Thank you for the invitation, but where I’m not welcome I prefer not to be just out of politeness. happy party everyone“, he wrote.

and are in the same situation. I come through this tweet to warn everyone and the @multishow that I won’t be performing for the award this year. Thank you for the invitation, but where I’m not welcome I prefer not to be just out of politeness. Happy party everyone 😘 — LUDMILLA (@Ludmilla) October 19, 2021

Continues after Advertising

Award nominations

The complete list of nominees to the “Multishow 2021 Award” was released this Monday (18). This time, whoever came out ahead was Anitta, nominated five times: “Singer of the Year”, “Performance of the Year”, as well as “Music of the Year” and “TVZ Clip of the Year” for “Girl from Rio”, and again in the “TVZ Clip of the Year” category for the hit “Turbo Mode”.

Luisa Sonza followed closely with four nominations – including two for “TVZ Clip of the Year” for the tracks “Turbo Mode” and “Attention” as well as “Singer of the Year” and “Performance of the Year.”

Marina Sena, from Minas Gerais, who competes for the “Try” award, was also one of the highlights. In total, she is also in contention in four award categories – three of them only in the “Superjury”: “Revelation of the Year”, “Song of the Year” and “Album of the Year”, for the great “De Primeira”. After popping up on the charts thanks to their hits, Israel & Rodolff, and João Gomes were nominated three times, the same number of nominations as the veteran Luan Santana. Voting with all nominees is open on the Multishow website and runs until December 4th.

Continues after Advertising

The “Multishow 2021 Award” will take place on December 8, 2021, in Rio de Janeiro. Tata Werneck and Iza will repeat the dose and will be presenters of the award once more. Last year, the duo was accompanied by the late Paulo Gustavo, who left us in May this year after an uphill battle against Covid-19. The ceremony will also pay homage to the comedian, who made history in the national comedy and for so many times shone on that stage. Check out the full list of nominees here.