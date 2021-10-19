Luiz Felipe Scolari refuses invitation to take over Paraguay’s national team | international football

a few days after leave the Guild , coach Luiz Felipe Scolari emerged as one of the candidates to be the new commander of the Paraguay national team, which is looking for a coach after fire Argentine Eduardo Berizzo . However, the 72-year-old Brazilian should not take over the South American team.

The news that the 2002 world champion would be in Paraguay’s sights was released by the program “Fútbol a lo Grande”, from Rádio Monumental 1080am. However, according to the ge found out, Scolari received a survey from the Paraguayan Football Association, but declined and said he would not accept a new job at the moment.

+ See qualifying table

+ See the Brasileirão table

Felipão left Grêmio a week ago, after the loss to Santos. Libertadores champion in 1995 at Tricolor in Rio Grande do Sul, the coach had his fourth spell in the team, which lasted just over three months, or 21 matches, with nine wins, three draws and nine defeats.

Paraguay, meanwhile, sacked Argentine Eduardo Berizzo last Thursday, after Bolivia’s 4-0 rout in qualifying. Albirroja is only eighth in the South American qualifiers, with 12 points after 12 rounds.

The Paraguayan press cites as other possible candidates for the position Hernán Rodrigo López, currently at Nacional-PAR, Fernando Jubero, coach of Guaraní, and Argentine Gustavo Costas, who is without a club.