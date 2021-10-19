Luiza Brunet uses Photoshop and netizens criticize the excess: ‘Segura a hand’ – Trends

Luiza Brunet (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

This last Sunday (10/17), the famous



Luiza Brunet



, give me



Yasmin



, shared a sequence of photos in Bremen, Amsterdam. In one of the clicks, internet users pointed out that the image was edited with Photoshop.

The famous traveled to lecture on the ”



coping with domestic violence and women’s rights



“, being questioned by some followers because of the excessive use of editions. In one of the images, you can see a window in the background with crooked lines.

Image of Luiza with edition (photo: Reproduction/Instagram/Edition: UOL)

”



Photoshop screaming



“, said a follower. ”



Hold your hand in Photoshop. You dont need that, J is beautiful naturally



“, fired another. ”



It’s too irresponsible to convey this image to perfection, when the prettiest thing will be yourself



“, criticized a third.

Recently, your daughter’s mother-in-law,



Simone Medina



, made serious accusations directed at



Yasmin



. Through social networks, the young woman said: ”



Out of respect for my fans and Gabriel’s, I want to express myself on the news that came out. One of them says that there would be an intimate video of me in the possession of a family member of my husband. Do not proceed. There is no such material. However, even if it existed, it is regrettable to want to belittle a person because of their sexuality



” said the blonde.