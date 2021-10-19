Luiza Brunet uses Photoshop and netizens criticize the excess: ‘Segura a hand’ – Trends

This last Sunday (10/17), the famous
Luiza Brunet
, give me
Yasmin
, shared a sequence of photos in Bremen, Amsterdam. In one of the clicks, internet users pointed out that the image was edited with Photoshop.
The famous traveled to lecture on the ”
coping with domestic violence and women’s rights
“, being questioned by some followers because of the excessive use of editions. In one of the images, you can see a window in the background with crooked lines.
”
Photoshop screaming
“, said a follower. ”
Hold your hand in Photoshop. You dont need that, J is beautiful naturally
“, fired another. ”
It’s too irresponsible to convey this image to perfection, when the prettiest thing will be yourself
“, criticized a third.
Recently, your daughter’s mother-in-law,
Simone Medina
, made serious accusations directed at
Yasmin
. Through social networks, the young woman said: ”
Out of respect for my fans and Gabriel’s, I want to express myself on the news that came out. One of them says that there would be an intimate video of me in the possession of a family member of my husband. Do not proceed. There is no such material. However, even if it existed, it is regrettable to want to belittle a person because of their sexuality
” said the blonde.
“[…] I don’t agree with machismo. Another lie created would be about a supposed homo-affective relationship. As if living a love was something that would offend me… […] With or without video, with or without same-sex relationship, I, all women and all LGBTQIA deserve respect”
Yasmin Brunet