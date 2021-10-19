Made for each other: leaders in numbers and inseparable in celebrations, Nenê and Cano rule Vasco de Diniz | Vasco

Celebrations, hugs, nickname, sense of leadership and many goals. Since they started the partnership, for seven games, Cano and Nenê have been getting along perfectly on and off the field. As the funk of the two main references of the current cast says, Vasco “ta cool” with the goals of the top scorer and “boiled” after the number 77 appeared. Or rather: it reappeared in São Januário.

The numbers only show what is already quite clear to fans: Nenê and Cano are differentiated and decisive within the cast. Since the midfielder’s debut, which coincided with the arrival of coach Fernando Diniz, the pair have scored 66% of Vasco’s goals. If we include assists, Cano and Nenê had participation in 77% of the balls in the net in the period, according to with numbers raised by Guilherme Maniaudet, from Espião Estatístico (Click here).

Since the arrival of Fernando Diniz, Vasco has scored 9 goals

Of these 9 goals, 7 goals had the participation of at least one of the two (77.7% of the goals)

There were 3 goals by Cano, 3 goals by Nenê, 2 assists by Nenê and 1 assist by Cano

Cano’s assist went to a goal by Nenê and one of Nenê’s assists was to one of Cano’s goals (the other was to Gabriel Pec)

Since he arrived, Nenê has directly participated in 5 (3 goals + 2 assists) of Vasco’s 9 goals (55.5%)

With Diniz, Cano directly participated in 4 (3 goals + 1 assist) of the 9 goals scored (44.4% of the goals)

Before Diniz, Cano directly participated in 16 (14 goals + 2 assists) of the 57 goals scored (28.07% of goals) in the season.

Before Diniz, Cano directly participated in 7 (6 goals + 1 assist) of the 27 goals scored (25.9% of goals) in Serie B.

Divided responsibility helps Cano

In Rio de Janeiro for almost two years, Cano became a reference and conquered the idolatry in Vasco. Even in the face of horrible scenarios, such as the relegation to Serie B or the irregular campaign in 2021, the Argentine has never had his post threatened. On the contrary, it was one of the few that was saved and was considered by many as an oasis in the Vasco desert.

The expression “Canodependence” did not come up for nothing. Last year, Cano scored almost half of Vasco’s goals – 24 out of 53 (45%). But what impressed at first has become a burden this season. The team badly needed the Argentine. If it didn’t work, Vasco wouldn’t walk.

The arrival of Nenê even contributed to this issue. At 40 years old and with a victorious past at Vasco, the midfielder assumed the leadership role and shared responsibility with Cano. The effect was immediate. The Argentine faced his biggest fast since he arrived at Vasco, went 10 games without scoring and disenchanted, with a beautiful goal, right on Nenê’s debut, in a 1-1 draw with the CRB. Since then, they have scored together six of Vasco’s nine goals.

Cano is Vasco’s idol, but perhaps because he had little contact with the fans in São Januário and, mainly, for his discreet profile, he was always more in his, although he is super helpful with the fans, especially with the children. Nene is the opposite. Relaxed, playful and media, he knows how to deal with the fans. Be it at the stadium, at airports or social media.

Relaxed Nene “drags” Cano

Nenê handles the crowd so well that she has dragged the shy Cano into the arms of the crowd. When disembarking in São Luís, for example, the Argentine was passing quickly through the lobby when he was pulled by his companion. Together, they greeted hundreds of Vasco residents at the airport and repeated the dose at the stadium. As a bonus, Nenê filmed everything and posted it on social networks. The shy Cano, albeit a little awkwardly, let go (SEE THE VIDEO ABOVE).

The relationship is so good that it yielded a personalized nickname, even though it was born from a poor understanding of the Portuguese language on the part of the Argentine. Hearing Nenê being called Anderson (his given name), Cano understood “Andy” and has been calling him that ever since. After the victory over Coritiba, Nenê even played.

– Nobody knows that, man – said Nene.

Cano, increasingly loose, let his companion speak first in the interview.

– First the older ones – said the Argentine, eliciting laughter from Nenê.

Argentinean dance class

Another proof that Nenê and Cano don’t get apart have been in the warm-up games in São Januário. In the 2-0 victory over Goiás, Vasco TV caught the 77 shirt dancing the funk “Uh, that’s cool, Germán Cano is top scorer” while the shy Argentine reciprocated with the traditional goodbye.

Also against Goiás, Fernando Diniz mas maestro managed to lead the crowd after the final whistle by singing along with her: “Olê, ole, ole, hello (2x), I want you more every day. I’m Vasco, and the feeling Can not stop”.

In the last game at Colina Histórica, Nenê returned to playing the “shoulder” when the crowd sang Cano’s song. It is not known if it was influenced by the midfielder, but the celebration of the first goal against Coritiba was already more relaxed, and the gringo imitated a panther. After that, guess who he hugged?

In the winning goal, in which the two participated, the 77 shirt first won a jump in Cano’s neck, knelt to thank him later and, on hearing the traditional “Ih, f…, Nenê appeared”, it’s already out in the funk step. Argentines just don’t learn if they don’t want to.

Newly formed, the duo played only seven games, but is on its way to make its mark on the club. Together, the two have already scored 88 goals for Vasco.