Madonna is a ‘control freak’ says her daughter Lourdes Leon

Model and stylist Lourdes Leon, 25, revealed what it’s like to be the daughter of one of the biggest stars of pop music, singer Madonna. In a recent interview with the American magazine Interview Magazine, the young woman used the English term control freak to define her mother.

To free herself from financial shackles, she said she became independent as a teenager. “My mom is a control freak, and she controlled me my whole life. I needed to be completely independent from her as soon as I graduated from high school,” said Lourdes, who also acknowledged all the privileges of being Madonna’s daughter.

“We don’t receive handouts in my family. Obviously, I grew up with extreme privileges. There is no denying it. But I think my mom saw all these other famous people’s kids and said, ‘My kids aren’t going to be like this.’ Also, I feel that if your parents pay for things, it gives them an edge over you,” he said.

Fruit of Madonna’s relationship with dancer and actor Carlos Leon, Lourdes is the singer’s eldest daughter. She said her mother doesn’t let her do almost anything that kids like to do, like watch TV and eat treats: “The list of things I wasn’t allowed to do is endless.” The model believes, however, that her mother’s strict upbringing and advice help her to be a better person.

“She told me something that really stuck with me. I was so preoccupied with having a decent life and wanting to live more luxuriously than when I graduated and I wasn’t making much money. She said, ‘Remember, this **** isn’t real. It’s not about the money or your face or how high you are. It’s about what you’re bringing into the world and what you’re going to leave behind.’ ”

Lola said she thinks a lot about fame and what she wants to be known for. “As a model, you’re basically relying on how you look. It can seem very overwhelming and cause a lot of insecurity. Obviously, you won’t look the same for a lifetime. My mom really insists on making me think about what I want to be known for besides my looks. That’s not why I want people to remember me. Is not real.”

Regarding her relationship with the Queen of Pop’s music, the stylist stated that she increasingly recognizes the influence and power of Madonna and her work. “I am increasingly able to recognize how influential and amazing this woman is, and how powerful she has always been to other women and ahead of her time. I didn’t fully understand this until I realized the importance of empowerment and what it means to be a woman. She is probably the hardest worker I have ever seen. I didn’t inherit it, unfortunately. I inherited their control issues, but not their work ethic,” he joked.

In the interview, Lourdes Leon also said that she likes being a model for several reasons: her sense of style, aesthetics and financial return. “I like to incorporate all these parts of myself into my projects. I don’t know how I feel about acting yet. I think it’s about finding a role that wouldn’t be too far from who I already am. Honestly, actors really piss me off and I can’t be around them. As for music, I can sing. I just don’t care about it. Maybe it’s too close to home,” he concluded.

know more

+ Medina’s mother compares Yasmin Brunet to ‘porn star’ and columnist spreads conversation

+ Called porn actress, Yasmin Brunet will sue Gabriel Medina’s mother

+ Wife shares husband with mother and younger sister: ‘When I’m not in the mood’

+ In sexy pose, Cleo Pires says: “Loving my big ass”

+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence