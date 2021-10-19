Male contraceptive that ‘baths’ testicles wins prize; understand

A German inventor has created an ultrasound-based artifact that promises to revolutionize contraceptive methods, placing men as the subjects to be treated – and thus resolving an old criticism of women, who suffer from the side effects of contraceptives.

Rebecca Weiss won the James Dyson Awards main prize for a device that “baths” the testicles and neutralizes sperm.

Graduated from the University of Munich, Wess created the COSO, a device that uses ultrasound to temporarily paralyze the movement of sperm, according to the UPI website.

With just a few minutes of action and the feeling of just a warm “bath”, the method still has the advantage of being painless. There is still no information about possible adverse side effects.

Image: Disclosure

The artifact is used from time to time – with an interval of a few months, not specified in the UPI report – to maintain the interruption in the movement of sperm and, consequently, prevent them from fertilizing eggs after sex.

The James Dyson Awards are known for “celebrating, encouraging and inspiring designers to come up with ideas that solve problems” and are traditional in Germany.

With the recognition of the award, Weiss won US$ 45,000 (the equivalent of about R$ 250,000) and, more importantly, has the recognition of the entity to seek funds to pass to the testing phase and try to make the artifact commercially viable.

Image: Disclosure

Cancer caused by pill

Weiss said his inspiration came from a problem in his personal life. She had cervical cancer that doctors suspect was caused by her frequent use of birth control pills.

“When my partner and I looked at alternative methods, we noticed the lack of methods for men,” said Weiss, in his project presented at the Dyson Awards.