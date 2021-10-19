Marcelo Magalhães’ laboratory in Pernambuco is sold to Grupo Fleury

The Marcelo Magalhães laboratory, present with several units in the Metropolitan Region of Recife, was sold to Grupo Fleury. The acquisition is 100% of the laboratory, which was valued at R$ 384.5 million.

The transaction, however, still needs to go through the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade). After verification of the precedent conditions, the Company’s General Shareholders’ Meeting will be called in due course to ratify the transaction by its shareholders, pursuant to article 256 of Law 6,404/76.

According to the Company, which owns the brands a+ Medicina Diagnóstica and Diagmax, the acquisition is an acceleration strategy.

“The expansion of Grupo Fleury in Pernambuco, with recognized brands, strengthens the position of offering integrated healthcare solutions to its customers”, explains the executive director of Finance and Investor Relations, José Filippo.

The Marcelo Magalhães laboratory has 13 service units in the RMR. With the acquisition, Grupo Fleury increases its capillarity to 31 service units.

Grupo Fleury’s statement to shareholders and the market in general was given this Monday (18th).

