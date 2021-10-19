Marcelo Paz celebrates 45 points and preaches humility about Libertadores: ‘only in round 38’ – Play

the president of strength, Marcelo Paz was one of the interviewees of Play Program, gives greenback this Monday afternoon. The date is special for the tricolor representative, as it is the anniversary of 103 years old of the club. Marcelo spoke about Fortaleza’s anniversary, and showed humility about Libertadores, a competition that Leão has a great chance to play in 2022.

Tricolor de Aço is 3rd in Serie A with 45 points in 27 rounds, a score that already guarantees it in Serie A next year and forwards it to an unprecedented Libertadores. Because we only have Brazilians in continental decisions – Libertadores and Sudamericana – up to 9th place can qualify for the Libertadores 2022..

“What will tell us what Fortaleza’s reality is is round 38. We know our path to 2022 there. We’ve already guaranteed at least Serie A, based on the score we’ve reached well in advance. And that’s very important, Valuable. It gives peace of mind to focus on other goals. Before starting Serie A, the focus was on a spot at the Sudamericana, and today it is fully possible. Anyone who spends every championship within the G4 can think of Libertadores. , step by step, with humility, what the 38th round will say,” he said.

Pride

About the 103 years of Fortaleza, Marcelo described the feeling of pride as president and fan of the club.

“A very important day in the club’s history, for the 103rd anniversary. How many people did not contribute in this period: players, managers, employees, employees, fans who loved, suffered, with victories, joys. Fortaleza is part of our life, culture, it’s a centenary club, it’s getting older, but at the same time younger, more beautiful, more organized and giving pride to its fans,” he said.

The week is special for Fortaleza, which starts the semifinal match of the Copa do Brasil against Atlético/MG, in Mineirão, on Wednesday (20th), at 9:30 pm. The return game is on the 27th, at Castelão, at 9:30 pm.