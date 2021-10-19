Marcos Braz goes to CBF to discuss arbitration and Flamengo embezzlement in summons | Flamengo



Marcos BrazAlexandre Vidal / Flamengo

Rio – Atlético-MG was not the only Brazilian club to put pressure on the CBF after the round of the Brazilian Nationals. According to information from the portal “globoesporte.com”, Flamengo’s soccer vice-president, Marcos Braz, met with directors of the entity to discuss arbitration, in addition to the Brazilian football calendar and also the losses that Rubro-Negro had with the calls for the qualifiers.

In the last game of the Brazilian, Flamengo had a goal disallowed by Michael. With the tie, Rubro-Negro lost the opportunity to defend only against themselves to be champion of the Brazilian Nationals. With two games in hand, the Rio de Janeiro club, if they won, would reduce Galo’s lead in the lead to eight points and would still count on a direct confrontation to be able to overtake the Minas Gerais club.

Regarding the debate on the calendar and future calls for the Brazilian team, Braz wants to reduce Flamengo’s losses in possible matches for the team. In the first triple round of the Qualifiers, Rubro-Negro had their games postponed by the CBF. However, in the second, the Rio de Janeiro club ended up having to play without four players, with two called up by Tite (Everton Ribeiro and Gabigol) and two called up by Chile and Uruguay (Mauricio Isla and Arrascaeta).

In addition, the Brazilian football calendar was also the target of the conversation. Playing three competitions at the same time and with games postponed, the end of the year promises to be extremely exhausting for Flamengo, which will face a real marathon of games in recent weeks.