Marcos Braz goes to CBF to question “set of work” involving Flamengo | Flamengo

Flamengo didn’t go to the microphones this time, they went to CBF.

The vice president of football, Marcos Braz, met this Monday afternoon with directors of the highest authority in Brazilian football, in Rio de Janeiro, to question decision-making involving the club in recent months. On the agenda, the calendar, the rescheduling of postponed matches, the squad’s call-up on the next FIFA date and, obviously, refereeing errors.

1 of 2 Marcos Braz was at CBF to question decisions involving Flamengo — Photo: Pedro Martins / Foto FC Marcos Braz was at CBF to question decisions involving Flamengo — Photo: Pedro Martins / Foto FC

Marcos Braz met with the director of competitions, Manoel Flores, and other directors of the CBF for a dialogue about the “set of work” of what happened in the last weeks of Brasileirão. Flamengo is harmed not only by moves such as Michael’s disallowed goal against Cuiabá or the unmarked penalty in Vitinho and the objective of the conversation is to clarify points aiming at the competition’s sequence.

With three games delayed, Flamengo has already had two of these rescheduled: on November 2nd, they visit Athletico-PR, and on November 5th, they host Atlético-GO. The confrontation with Grêmio, valid for the second round, is still pending. In addition, there is concern about new embezzlements on the FIFA date of November.

One of the points questioned by the rubro-negros at the meeting is the lack of arbitration criteria in similar bids. The directors allege that Flavio Rodrigues de Souza signaled a penalty for Fluminense against Atlético-MG in a move by Hulk against Luccas Claro similar to the one involving Vitinho on Sunday night.

Flamengo has 46 points in 24 games and is the vice-leader of Brasileirão, behind Atlético-MG, which has 56 in 26 matches. Next Saturday, at 7 pm (GMT), the team has a derby against Fluminense, for the 28th round. Before, however, it measures forces with Athletico-PR, on Wednesday, in Curitiba, for the Copa do Brasil.