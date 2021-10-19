‘Marriage à Cegas Brasil’ is marked by controversies with couples who were not shown

Since it debuted on Netflix, on October 6, the reality show ‘Casamento à Cegas Brasil’ has had a lot of impact due to its unusual format and proposal, but also due to a controversy involving couples who graduated and participated in the recording, but did not air. on the platform.

Five couples were formed in addition to those who appear on the program: Anna Arraes and Bruno Brych, Pamella Sousa and Gustavo Mester, Ana Gaudêncio and Alexis Martinho, Aline Moraes and Diego Pasquini, and Priscila Pitman and Victor Varella. Unlike the couples who appear on the show, these did not have the long-awaited honeymoon. They just attended blind dates and then went back to their hotel. What caused discomfort and demonstrations on social networks.

The selection was made by the production’s “editorial choice”, which chose what they thought would generate more engagement from the public. The reality’s participants already knew that they ran the risk of not having their stories told when they signed the contract. But the controversy revolved around the lack of communication of these choices.

Some participants manifested themselves on social media, such as Aline Moraes who posted a photo with Diego Pasquini. “We don’t know why our story, as well as many others, is not shown”, he says. On a fan page of the program, participant Alexis Martinho answered a question in the comments, showing that he did not understand the cut in his participation. When asked why his story was not told, he wrote: “There is a question that I would also like answered. You would love our story,” he says. They were soon reminded by the production that they are under a confidentiality agreement, in which the fine for breaking is R$ 100,000.

The latest episodes of the show will be available on October 20th.

With information from Splash.

