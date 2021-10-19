Massive white sculpture in New Jersey invites ‘hear the silence of the water’ | Pop & Art

A towering statue of a woman’s head with her index finger pressed to her lips faces lower Manhattan along New York’s Hudson River, inviting the chaotic metropolis to stop and listen.
“The water, when it moves, makes a special, very special sound,” said Jaume Plensa, an artist based in Barcelona.
The message of his 24m “Soul of Water”, his biggest work to date, is “to be quiet… to hear the deep noise of the water talking to us,” he said in an interview.
Artist Jaime Plensa poses next to the sculpture “Alma da Água” in New Jersey — Photo: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters
The snow-white head contemplates a sweeping view of the river in front of a forest of skyscrapers on the edge of Newport, the fast-growing Jersey City neighborhood.
It is directly across from Greenwich Village and about four miles from the Statue of Liberty, a more familiar sentry in the cove.
On a recent morning when Plensa saw the piece assembled for the first time, her call for silence competed with the vibration of diesel engines from the rail terminal near Hoboken, the roar of helicopters in the skies, and the screams and laughter of children in carts along the way. of the riverside walkways.
But these are not the types of noise that Plensa says her artwork is aiming for.
“I’m talking about the noise of information and messages for us”, he explained at New York’s Galerie Lelong Co, where an exhibition of new work opens on October 29th.
24-meter sculpture by artist Jaime Plensa ‘points’ to New York — Photo: Reuters/Eduardo Munoz