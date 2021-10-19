Mauro Cezar: Rodrigo Caetano’s manifestation was something embarrassing – 10/18/2021

Atlético-MG had its unbeaten run in the Brazilian Championship after taking the turn of Atlético-GO, in Goiânia, and the executive director of football Rodrigo Caetano made a statement after the match complaining about the refereeing, for a penalty that was not signaled in favor of the leading club in the competition.

In the podcast Posse de Bola #170, Mauro Cezar Pereira criticizes the manager’s reaction on a night in which the team misbehaved on the field and once again the complaint is aimed at refereeing and not at the football that the team presented.

“What you see at Atlético-MG is a team that is always desperate, getting some results by force, because they have good players, so they will be able to turn a game over to Santos. An absurd pressure on refereeing, as if everything could be summed up to arbitration and as if only Atlético-MG were harmed, as if Atlético-MG were never benefited. Something like that small,” says Mauro.

“The manifestation of the executive director Rodrigo Caetano yesterday after the game was something I consider embarrassing, a statement. Guys, Atlético-MG had just lost to Atlético-GO, in a terrible performance by Atlético-MG. then, ‘no, because arbitration’. It doesn’t work”, he adds.

The journalist says that the same criticism applies to Flamengo in relation to Michael’s disallowed goal and the unmarked penalty in Vitinho, although the rule may indicate that the club was right to complain.

“The same thing goes for Flamengo, that’s not an argument. Of course, that’s another story, Gaciba, refereeing, lack of criteria, why Mbappé’s goal scored and Michael’s goal was not? The situation is the same. I even think that this type of goal shouldn’t count, the offside player takes advantage of the offside so that the play continues, he scores the goal or a teammate scores. I think it’s a mistake, but he’s happy, he says. Mauro.

“Is it valid in Europe? Why is it different here? The guys here don’t know the rule or the guys over there who don’t know how to apply the rule? There’s something wrong there. nothing, the ridiculous performance of Flamengo, which by the way, had already done the same against Grêmio, but Grêmio still found a goal with Borja. The difficulty is chronic because the team is not well trained”, he concludes.

