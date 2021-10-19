Mauro Cezar shoots Renato Gaúcho after Flamengo stumbles: ‘It proved that Jesus was right’ | Flamengo



Renato Gaucho – Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo

Renato GauchoAlexandre Vidal / Flamengo

Published 10/18/2021 12:43 PM

Rio – Flamengo’s draw against Cuiabá worried the fans of the Rio de Janeiro club due to the team’s poor performance. In his space on the “UOL” portal, journalist Mauro Cezar Pereira criticized the way coach Renato Gaúcho led his team in the Maracanã duel. In addition, he stated that the presentation by Rubro-Negro confirms the statement that Jorge Jesus gave last week.

“The most interesting thing is that Renato sent this one days after the huge repercussion of the recent statements by Jorge Jesus. The Portuguese said that Brazilian players did not know the game without the ball so well. “This started to change after our time in Brazil”, he said, to the revolt of many, in the Brazilian press, including. Yes, the former coach of the Brazilian champion is a vain man, he has immense self-esteem, but the men who currently command the best squads in the country make it clear that professionally they are very, but much inferior to him. The meager performances of Atlético Mineiro and Flamengo on Sunday reinforced this conclusion a lot. One team was poor, the other pathetic,” he said.

With the tie, Flamengo reduced Atlético-MG’s lead in the Brazilian Championship to 10 points. Galo lost to Atlético-GO. The Minas Gerais team has two more games in relation to Rubro-Negro.