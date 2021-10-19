Mayor of Cuiabá is removed from office and chief of staff is arrested in operation for irregularities of the Health Department | Mato Grosso

The mayor of Cuiabá, Emanuel Pinheiro (MDB) was removed from office on Tuesday (19) by court order, following an investigation into administrative improbity and illegalities at the Municipal Health Department. , was temporarily arrested.

In a statement, Mayor Emanuel Pinheiro informed that he is available to the authorities (read the full note at the end of the article).

In addition to the removal of the mayor and the arrest of the chief of staff, this morning the search and seizure of the building where the city hall and the house of the mayor and his wife, Márcia Aparecida Kuhn Pinheiro, took place.

According to the State Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPE), the measures were requested in a precautionary manner after investigations showed signs of illegalities in the Municipal Health Department. The MPE does not specify which illegalities would be these, as the process runs in secrecy.

In the operation launched this Tuesday by the Public Ministry and the Civil Judiciary Police, search and seizure warrants are being carried out against the mayor of Cuiabá, Emanuel Pinheiro, and his wife, Márcia Aparecida Kuhn Pinheiro.

In addition to the mayor, the deputy secretary of Government and Strategic Affairs, Ivone de Souza and the chief of staff, Antônio Monreal Neto, are also targeted. All were removed from their duties, and the chief of staff was temporarily imprisoned. Requests for search and seizure and seizure of assets also reach the former coordinator of People Management at the city hall, Ricardo Aparecido Ribeiro.

Read the full note from Mayor Emanuel Pinheiro:

“The mayor of Cuiabá, Emanuel Pinheiro, informs that he received a judicial notification this morning (19) regarding an investigation by the Public Ministry of the State of Mato Grosso.

He was surprised to receive a decision that led to removal from his duties due to an investigation for irregular hiring of Health workers in Cuiabá.

Supported by transparency, the public manager will later manifest himself to the population and the press.