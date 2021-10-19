MC Gui doesn’t plan on saving Solange in the last one

It seems that the alliance between MC Gui, Tati Quebra Barraco and Solange Gomes is broken. During the planning of the remnant of the farm of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), at dawn today, the pedestrians, and Erasmo Viana, were reluctant to help the former Gugu bath and will leave the responsibility in the hands of Tiago Piquilo.
Probably, I start the one left. Then I’m going to tell you that our agreement was to save Solange, but I’m not going to be coherent with what she told me in the bedroom. So I’m going to tell her ‘I’m going to save you, bro. I won’t save her.’ Then he saves her. MC GUI.
“What if he has immunity?” asked Erasmus. “Then I save Tati and Tati saves her,” replied MC Gui.
Tati Quebra Barraco, however, refused to save Solange Gomes. “No, if someone saves me, I will save Erasmus,” he warned.
“So, you save Solange,” said MC Gui to Erasmus, who also refused:
I don’t know if I saved Solange, no, old man… I don’t save Solange. It’s already out of his reach.
MC Gui, however, recalled that he was saved by Solange in a leftover and needs to return the favor so as not to suffer with the story inside “The Farm 2021”. The solution to help the former Gugu bath is to involve Tiago Piquilo in the agreement.
I’m going to exchange ideas with Ti. I have to save her. Combined, it’s not expensive.
“You’ll save her if you get the last one,” said Erasmus. “I’m going to the country,” MC Gui insisted. “What happens? If you go to the remaining one, you save Solange and she, of course, saves Tati,” said Erasmo.
Bill says he sees the game like his colleague. “I tell her: ‘I’m going to save you and you’ll save Tati’. I didn’t want to talk to anyone anymore, just ‘nois’ anyway,” he said, and revealed that he will analyze the remaining one to face a ‘weak’ pawn .
I have to study who is good to go with me to the countryside. These are people that I think come out to me. I have to study a remaining one to get a person like that.
