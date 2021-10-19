Meet NASA’s Lucy mission, which searches for ‘fossils’ in space

Jonathan Amos

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Lucy left Earth on Saturday aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas rocket

A spacecraft was launched last Saturday (16/10) from Cape Canaveral, Florida, with a mission to discover “the fossils” of the Solar System.

The Lucy spacecraft goes to Jupiter’s orbit to study two groups of asteroids racing ahead and behind the gas giant. These groups are called “swarm”.

Scientists from the US space agency (NASA) say the objects are leftovers from the formation of planets.

Thus, these “Trojan horses”, as they are known, contain important clues about the early evolution of the Solar System.

Takeoff, aboard an Atlas-V rocket from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, was carried out as scheduled on Saturday morning.

NASA initially committed US$981 million (approximately R$5.3 billion), over 12 years, for the mission. At this time, the Lucy probe will visit seven “Trojan horses”.

There is a famous human fossil from Africa that was nicknamed Lucy, which taught us a lot about the origin of our species.

Credit, Jason Kuffer CC Photo caption, Lucy’s fossil changed our understanding of human origins and evolution

NASA’s new mission is directly inspired by this story, with the difference that the fossils the spacecraft is looking for are hundreds of millions of kilometers from Earth, circling the Sun in formation with Jupiter.

“Asteroids follow Jupiter in their orbit at about 60 degrees,” explained Hal Levison, principal investigator for the Lucy project and the Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) in Boulder, Colorado.

“They’re held that way by the gravitational effect of Jupiter and the Sun. And if an object is placed there early in the Solar System’s history, it’s stable forever. So these things are really the fossils from which the planets formed ,” Levison said at a press conference.

Lucy will use her instruments to study city-sized objects (some are even larger), detailing shape, structure, surface features, composition, and temperature.

If asteroids are composed of the same types of materials as Jupiter’s moons, this suggests that they formed at the same distance from the Sun as the giant planet. But that’s not the expectation.

Credit, NASA/SwRI Photo caption, Illustration Lucy is just one of a series of NASA missions toward Solar System asteroids

“If, for example, they’re made of the kind we see much further away, in the place we call the Kuiper Belt, then this information tells us that they might have formed there and then, at some point, were pulled in.” , says Carly Howett., SwRI mission scientist.

“This mission is a test of our models. We have the theory that there was a great rearrangement of objects early in the Solar System’s history, when some elements were gravitationally thrown out and others were thrown in. The evidence points to this theory , like pool balls, but we’ll be able to check if it’s correct,” she told BBC News.

The mission plan is the result of some extraordinary navigational calculations.

Solar System researchers have found that if the probe periodically returns to fly over Earth, it can use a slingshot effect to visit the two asteroids.

The project envisions Lucy being able to find the asteroids in 2027 or 2028, followed by a tour of another cluster in 2033. The total travel distance is more than 6 billion kilometers.

Forecast to reach the asteroids leading the ‘swarm’:

Euribates and Queta (moon) – August 2027

Polymele – September 2027

Forecast to reach the asteroids on the right:

Patroclus and Menoethius – March 2033

Main Belt Asteroid:

Donald Johanson – April 2025

“What’s amazing about this trajectory is that we can continue to loop through the swarms as long as the spacecraft is healthy. And so, after the final encounter with Patroclus and Menoetius, we plan to propose to NASA an extended mission to explore more asteroids.” says Coralie Adam of KinetX Aerospace, who is providing navigation support for the project.

While focused on asteroids, Lucy will also visit a different type of star on her way to Jupiter’s orbit: an object called Donald Johanson, named after the paleoanthropologist who discovered the Ethiopian human fossil skeleton in 1974.

Credit, NASA/Glenn Benson Photo caption, The Lucy spacecraft weighs 1.5 tons and has 12-year start-up financing

The spacecraft shares a great engineering heritage with NASA’s New Horizon mission, which made the first — and so far the only — flight over Pluto in 2015.

Lucy brings you updated versions of some of New Horizons’ major instruments.

A big difference is the power supply. While the Pluto spacecraft extracts its energy from a nuclear battery, Lucy is flying with two fan-shaped solar panels.

These “wings” are huge, over seven meters in diameter. They must be large to generate enough electricity to drive the spacecraft’s systems through the dimly lit region of Jupiter’s orbit.

“When we’re close to Earth, these wings are about 18,000 watts of power. That would be equivalent to powering my house and some neighbors,” explained Katie Oakman of spacecraft manufacturer Lockheed Martin.

“However, when we take Lucy to Jupiter’s asteroids, we only have about 500 watts of power. That would only light a few bulbs and wouldn’t be enough to turn on my microwave in the morning to heat the coffee,” he explains.

Fortunately, Lucy’s instruments need only 82 watts to do their job.

Lucy represents another step in what is turning out to be a golden age for NASA’s study of asteroids.

The Osiris-Rex mission, also owned by the US agency, is currently returning home after collecting surface samples from an object known as a Bennu.

Next year, NASA will launch the Psyche spacecraft to target a metal asteroid, also called the Psyche.

“It’s really the big moment for asteroids and I’m looking forward to a leap in our understanding of them,” explains Thomas Zurbuchen, associate science administrator.

“To understand any population, we need several measurements of different types of asteroids. That’s exactly what we’re doing,” he says.

“Asteroids could threaten Earth and in November we will launch a collision experiment called Dart. It will be followed by Europe’s Hera mission and will help find out if we can boost and push an object in space,” Zurbuchen told BBC News.