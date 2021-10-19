Meet NASA’s Lucy mission, which searches for ‘fossils’ in space

  Jonathan Amos
  BBC Science Reporter

Lucy left Earth on Saturday aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas rocket

A spacecraft was launched last Saturday (16/10) from Cape Canaveral, Florida, with a mission to discover “the fossils” of the Solar System.

The Lucy spacecraft goes to Jupiter’s orbit to study two groups of asteroids racing ahead and behind the gas giant. These groups are called “swarm”.

Scientists from the US space agency (NASA) say the objects are leftovers from the formation of planets.

Thus, these “Trojan horses”, as they are known, contain important clues about the early evolution of the Solar System.