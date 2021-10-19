Mega-Sena has accumulated prizes of R$16.9 million; draw will be this tuesday

posted on 10/19/2021 10:36 AM



(credit: Minervino Júnior/CB/DA Press)

Mega-Sena draws, this Tuesday (10/19), the accumulated prize of R$ 16.9 million. The six dozen of the 2,420 contest will be drawn from 8:00 pm (Brasilia time), at Espaço Loterias Caixa, located at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in the city of São Paulo.

This is the first draw of the Mega-Semana da Sorte, with contests also on Thursday (10/21) and Saturday (10/23).

Those interested in participating in the draw should look for a lottery until 6 pm, or the Caixa bank’s special lottery site. Bets can also be placed online, until 7pm. The minimum game, with the choice of six numbers, costs R$4.50.

last draw

A single bet, made in the last draw, held on Saturday (16/10), in the city of Santos, São Paulo, hit the six dozen of the 2419 Mega-Sena contest and won the R$ 11.5 million prize.

The dozens drawn at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo were: 10 – 35 – 43 – 48 – 50 – 53.