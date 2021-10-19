Messi sends autographed t-shirt to Pope Francis

VATICAN CITY – Pope Francis, who is a big football fan, received a gift on Monday from French Prime Minister Jean Castex: a Paris Saint-Germain T-shirt autographed by Argentine compatriot Lionel Messi. The number 30, signed by Messi, was delivered in a glass frame after 35 minutes of private conversations at the Vatican.
Crystal Ball: GLOBO tool shows title chances, fall risk and other data of your team
Francisco, 84, has already met 34-year-old Messi and has even called him one of the greatest football players of all time. Francisco is a longtime supporter of the Argentine soccer team San Lorenzo.
The French prime minister also gave the pope a more traditional gift: an 1836 edition of “Notre-Dame de Paris,” Victor Hugo’s classic novel about the humped bell ringer Quasimodo set in Paris in 1482.
Rodrigo Capelo: The time of the sovereignty of São Paulo is over
Castex was at the Vatican and Rome to celebrate the centenary of the re-establishment of diplomatic relations between France and the Holy See.
After meeting the pope, Castex visited the Sistine Chapel and St. Peter’s Basilica.