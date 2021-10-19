Messi sends autographed t-shirt to Pope Francis

VATICAN CITY – Pope Francis, who is a big football fan, received a gift on Monday from French Prime Minister Jean Castex: a Paris Saint-Germain T-shirt autographed by Argentine compatriot Lionel Messi. The number 30, signed by Messi, was delivered in a glass frame after 35 minutes of private conversations at the Vatican.

PSG’s 30 shirt autographed by Messi Photo: Reproduction/Social Media

Francisco, 84, has already met 34-year-old Messi and has even called him one of the greatest football players of all time. Francisco is a longtime supporter of the Argentine soccer team San Lorenzo.





The French prime minister also gave the pope a more traditional gift: an 1836 edition of “Notre-Dame de Paris,” Victor Hugo’s classic novel about the humped bell ringer Quasimodo set in Paris in 1482.

Castex was at the Vatican and Rome to celebrate the centenary of the re-establishment of diplomatic relations between France and the Holy See.

After meeting the pope, Castex visited the Sistine Chapel and St. Peter’s Basilica.