Michael Jordan reveals the only athlete he was afraid to face

Michael Jordan spoke with Steph Curry and revealed who was the most afraid athlete

Michael Jordan is known as one of the most competitive people to ever play basketball. He was a threat in the games of many competitions and, as a result, he became one of the best to ever set foot on the court. To this day, his competitive nature is legendary and was on full display in “The Last Dance,” a documentary series aired by Netflix chronicling the rise of the superstar and the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s.

Michael Jordan recently caught up with Steph Curry in an in-depth interview that aired on Curry’s YouTube channel. At one point in the discussion, Curry asked Jordan who he feared most in terms of sports. That’s when Jordan claimed he fears golfer Ian Poulter. To the surprise of many, he was not a basketball player but another sport that Michael also admires.

“I’m not afraid of anyone but Ian Poulter,” said Michael Jordan. “I used to go and watch him play and every time I was impressed. If I’m at some of the golf games and he finds me after I’ve had a good shot it’s like he’s like, ‘Dude, I didn’t do anything. I like you. I’ll help you play if you want’”

Michael Jordan definitely loves golf, so it makes sense for him to choose one of the sport. Poulter was certainly one of the best in the world during his heyday, and with Jordan playing so many tournaments around the world, they would have met often.

Jordan is admired by fans of the sport as the NBA’s all-time best. No wonder that when he was playing he was a great success and impressed everyone for his great skill on the court. So much so that last month his underwear was sold for 15,000 at auction and certainly whoever bought it is a big fan of the basketball star.

Check out her interview with Steph Curry on YouTube below: